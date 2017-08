Wednesday, August 9, 2017

At the conclusion of a search warrant in South Bradley County, investigators arrested Brandon Keith Shields, 33, of Cleveland.

Shields’ vehicle was observed on surveillance cameras at several local businesses, which led to the discovery of stolen property that was associated to each location.

The items were found at Shields’ residence.

Shields is charged with three counts of burglary, two counts of theft over $2,500, theft over $1,000 and vandalism.