Carroll Charged After Stolen Vehicles Found At His Home On No Pone Road

Wednesday, August 9, 2017

An investigation that brought the Patrol and Criminal Investigation Divisions of the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office to a location in the 2300 block of No Pone Road resulted in the recovery of two stolen motorcycles and a stolen truck.

Acting on information that a 2015 Honda motorcycle reported stolen last June in Bradley County could be at that location, deputies found the motorcycle along with a Suzuki motorcycle that had been reported stolen in Loudon County.

As a result of the investigation, detectives charged Kenneth James Carroll, 38, of No Pone Road, with theft over $2,500, two counts of theft over $1,000 and being a felon in possession of a handgun.

Carroll was released on a $20,000 bond set by the General Sessions Criminal Court