 Monday, March 4, 2019 37.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Sports


Dan Fleser: Coaches Stumped On Vols Vs. Kentucky

Monday, March 4, 2019 - by Dan Fleser

KNOXVILLE - Tennessee versus Kentucky brings out the best and worst of both basketball teams in a confounding manner.

The resumes of both teams affirm them to be worthy of their lofty national rankings and consideration for a No. 1 regional seeding for the NCAA tournament. They have ascended to their respective places, though, in spite of what each has done to the other in their two meetings.

On Feb.

16, the Wildcats routed the Vols at Rupp Arena, 86-69. The game’s one-sided nature inspired Kentucky fans to chant “overrated” regarding the then-No. 1 Vols. Kentucky coach John Calipari didn’t appreciate the gesture and did his best silence the sentiment.

Calipari’s postgame comments on Saturday indicated that he remembered that moment. The Vols flipped the script in the rematch at Thompson-Boling Arena, taking charge in the first half and storming to a 71-52 victory that a “Remember Rupp” look and feel to it.

“It’s amazing,” Calipari said. “Now they will say that we aren’t that good. When we beat them they said they aren’t that good.”

Calipari’s best stab at attribution for such thinking was to say: “This is college basketball.”

UT coach Rick Barnes seemed stumped by the disparity in results after Saturday’s game. During his press conference on Monday, he took another extended crack at it with a reply that acknowledged the strength of both teams as well as the vagaries of competition and human nature.

That said, he was no less stumped.

“I expected both of them to be close, hard-fought games,” he said.

During my 30 years of covering the Lady Vols, I remember a time in the mid-1990s when Tennessee and Stanford were two of the best women’s basketball teams in the country. Yet they were exchanging one-sided results with each other.

Stanford Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer reasoned then that since their meetings occurred early in the season, both teams still were in their formative stages. If one team had an exaggerated advantage – experience for instance – the other might struggle to respond and suffer consequences more dire than normal.

Such thinking likely applies to the Tennessee-Kentucky games, even at a later juncture in the season.

In the first meeting, the Vols hadn’t played a team of Kentucky’s caliber in weeks. Furthermore, their 19-game winning streak had stunted their development, particularly regarding defense.

The nature of the loss forced the Vols to take a hard look at themselves and face their weaknesses. Their response was a defensive effort Saturday that Barnes said, “we should be proud of.”

He suggested that such motivation now will swing back toward the Wildcats.

“They will go back and it will make them better,” Barnes said. “They will get better because we have gotten better defensively since the Kentucky game at Rupp Arena. We came back and realized we had to get better defensively.”

Kentucky also will get healthy. Forward Reid Travis, who played an important role in the first meeting, missed Saturday’s game with a knee injury. Calipari didn’t use that as an excuse, saying Tennessee deserved the victory and that the younger Wildcats played “like a deer in the headlights.”

Still, he conceded that Travis’ absence was compounded by PJ Washington’s early foul trouble.

“As soon as I saw how it started and when PJ got his second foul I was like ‘OK how do I make this close?’ ‘’ Calipari said.

The teams could meet in the semifinals of the SEC tournament in Nashville later this month. Travis likely will back by then. Both teams will be better for the shared experiences with each other.

Round three could bring out the best in both.

* * *

Dan Fleser is a 1980 graduate of the University of Missouri who covered University of Tennessee athletics for the Knoxville News Sentinel from 1988-2019. He can be reached at danfleser3@gmail.com 

May 4, 2019

PREP BASEBALL/SOFTBALL SCHEDULES

March 21, 2019

PREP BASKETBALL SCHEDULES

March 20, 2019

PREP TOURNAMENT RESULTS


(Changes, Corrections Or Additions: Please Notify Dennis Norwood at dennisnorwood56@gmail.com) PREP BASEBALL Monday, March 11 East Hamilton at Walker Valley Bledsoe Co. at Sale Creek ... (click for more)

PREP BASKETBALL State Sectionals All games tip at 7 p.m. local time Winners advance to state tournament Boys Monday, March 5 Class 3A Blackman at Cleveland East Hamilton ... (click for more)

Basketball Results Satur day, March 2 Girl s Class 3A Sectional Bradley Central 43, Oakland 37 Bradley Central moves on to State Tournament, March 6-9 Murphy Center ... (click for more)


Sports

PREP BASEBALL/SOFTBALL SCHEDULES

(Changes, Corrections Or Additions: Please Notify Dennis Norwood at dennisnorwood56@gmail.com) PREP BASEBALL Monday, March 11 East Hamilton at Walker Valley Bledsoe Co. at Sale Creek McMinn Co. at Ooltewah Baylor at Chattanooga Christian Bradley at Soddy Daisy CSAS at Marion Co. Red Bank at East Ridge Boyd-Buchanan at Lookout Valley Whitwell at Lookout Valley ... (click for more)

PREP BASKETBALL SCHEDULES

PREP BASKETBALL State Sectionals All games tip at 7 p.m. local time Winners advance to state tournament Boys Monday, March 5 Class 3A Blackman at Cleveland East Hamilton at Oakland Class2A York Institute at Brainerd Howard at Watertown Class 3A State Tournament MTSU, Murfreesboro Girls Thursday, March 7 10:00 a.m: Bradley Central (31-3) ... (click for more)

Breaking News

Governor Bill Lee Releases Excerpts Of State Of The State Address

Tonight, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will give his State of the State address and present his conservative budget to a joint session of the Tennessee General Assembly at 6 p.m. CT on statewide television. The following excerpts are from his remarks as prepared for delivery: State of the State “Now, I think we can all agree that while important things happen in the ... (click for more)

Police Arrest Demarcus Rogers In Feb. 20 Home Invasion At Waterhaven

Police have arrested Demarcus Rogers, 26, in a Feb. 20 home invasion on Waterhaven Drive. Police are still seeking two other suspects in the incident in which over $9,000 in items were taken. A man said there black males came into his house about 11 p.m. and one of them struck him in the face with a firearm. The man and a female who was also in the house were tied up with ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Tragedy Of Otto Warmbier

The tragedy of Otto Warmbier is undeniable. Something terrible happened to him in North Korea while he was in captivity there. The U.S. coroner's report stated there was “no evidence of physical abuse at the hands of North Korean authorities and that he died from an unknown injury causing lack of oxygen to the brain. Non-invasive internal scans did not find any signs of fractures ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Sunday Funnies

With so many of our seniors still fit and able, The Sunday Funnies agrees with a delightful email one shared in this week’s stack of funnies. As we mull over whether we should put females into the draft, I adored this character’s view and hope you will, too! Granted, the fact he’s a senior in mankind’s tribe doesn’t obscure my views. I am adamant about what is done in Israel ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors