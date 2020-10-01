October 1, 2020
Police responded to a theft on Hollyberry Lane. Upon arrival, police spoke with a driver that leases out from Millennial Taxi Service. The driver gave a woman a ride from her home to the grocery ... (click for more)
Hamilton County has no additional coronavirus deaths as the toll remains at 97. There were 53 new cases on Thursday and the new total is 9,878.
There have been 9,171 people recover from the ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been an additional 43 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,063.
There were 1,376 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)
Police responded to a theft on Hollyberry Lane. Upon arrival, police spoke with a driver that leases out from Millennial Taxi Service. The driver gave a woman a ride from her home to the grocery store and back to her apartment. When the driver arrived back to the woman's apartment, she said she misplaced her money and did not have the funds to pay him. The woman told police that ... (click for more)
There have been 9,171 people recover from the virus in Hamilton County, which is 93 percent. There are currently 610 active cases, up from 602 yesterday.
There are 55 people hospitalized in Hamilton County from COVID, and one additional ... (click for more)
Much has been said of the accolades of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and rightfully so. I wanted to remind everyone that Chattanooga had its own lady attorney who made many in-roads for females in the legal field.
Selma (Sunny) Paty actually began her legal career before Justice Ginsburg. She likewise was Jewish and being a female in the 1950's, when she started her practice, was ... (click for more)
Well, in my monthly walk through my garden I broke the sad news to my annuals and biennials that Monday would be our last weather with temperatures in the 80s, and that Father front would soon come knocking. My perennials were saddened, of course, because we’ve had a happy year. So, as my man Cleo dished out a round of Miracle-Gro and Osmocote to those that wanted a nudge before ... (click for more)
The last time Tyler Stephenson attended an Atlanta Braves game, he was a high school prospect with dreams of one day making it to the major leagues.
Like most aspiring baseball players who grew up in Atlanta over the past two decades, Stephenson wanted to become the next Chipper Jones. Living in the suburb of Kennesaw, Stephenson studied the Hall of Famer’s every move during ... (click for more)
PALM HARBOR, Fla. – True freshman Trevor Bassett (215, +2) stole the show, methodically working his way around the difficult Copperhead Course to win Individual Medalist in the Invite at Innisbrook at Innisbrook Golf Club in Palm Harbor, Fla. on Tuesday. As a team, the Roadrunners dropped into a tie for 5 th after shooting 311 (+27).
Wayland Baptist (Texas) (878, +26) took ... (click for more)