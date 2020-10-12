 Monday, October 12, 2020 70.0°F   fog/mist patches fog   Fog/Mist Patches Fog

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Monday, October 12, 2020
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Walker County Arrest Report For Oct. 5-11

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Oct. 5-11: TURNER BOBBY RAY W/M 35 OFFICER GILLELAND DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED 3RD OFFENSE, AFFIXING TAG, NO INSURANCE HOLLAND BRANDON ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BROOKS, JOSHUA HEATH 499 TIMBERLINKS DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771903 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DRIVERS ... (click for more)



Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com. In addition, ... (click for more)

Walker County Arrest Report For Oct. 5-11

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Oct. 5-11: TURNER BOBBY RAY W/M 35 OFFICER GILLELAND DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED 3RD OFFENSE, AFFIXING TAG, NO INSURANCE HOLLAND BRANDON TREVOR W/M 26 KELLEY PROBATION SIMPLE ASSAULT – FAMILY VIOLENCE, SIMPLE BATTERY – FAMILY VIOLENCE, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN – 3RD DEGREE, HOLD FOR COURT WALLIN CORY LEE W/M 27 OFFICER CAMP TERRORISTIC ... (click for more)

Opinion

Mike Carter And Family, How Blessed You Are

Our community is blessed to have the most talented state legislator and legal mind in state Rep. Mike Carter. The most substantive and thoughtful local legislation has originated from the desk of Mike Carter, from putting the brakes on city annexation grabs and top issues that matter to citizens. He is the most intellectual elected official. I happen to know this for a fact, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Today’s Disliked Holiday

There are 10 Federal holidays every year and today marks the most disliked; the only people who like ‘Columbus Day’ are government workers and the employees of banks. When we were in the first grade, we were taught to sing: “In 14 hundred, and 92, Columbus sailed the ocean blue…” but, in the years later, have we learned that on Oct. 12, 1492, ole Christopher ran aground at some ... (click for more)

Sports

2nd-Half Rally Pushes #3 Georgia Past Vols, 44-21

Despite leading third-ranked Georgia at halftime Saturday, the 12 th -ranked Tennessee football team fell short of pulling off the upset, falling by a score of 44-21 at Sanford Stadium. Georgia (3-0) held Tennessee scoreless and forced three turnovers in the second half to snap the Vols' eight-game win streak. The Vols (2-1) return to action Saturday when they host Kentucky ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Lose Third Straight Match

The Chattanooga Red Wolves 3-1 loss to North Texas SC began in the 26th minute of a sunny afternoon match at CHI Memorial stadium. Gibran Rayo had successfully drawn a foul just outside Texas’ box, and he set up Arturo Rodriguez for the free kick smack in front of the goal. Between the Red Wolves wall and the goal was the red-haired goalkeeper Alex Mangels, perhaps the best keeper ... (click for more)


