NCAA Selects Chattanooga As Host City For 6 Championships Through 2026

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

The NCAA selected Chattanooga as the host city for six championships for soccer, softball and tennis from 2023 through 2026. The NCAA selected the Chattanooga region to host the following championships:

Event Date Location Host Partner School
DII Softball Champs May 2023 Frost Stadium Lee University & University of North Georgia
DII M/W Soccer Champs Dec 2023 CHI Memorial Stadium Lee University
DII M/W Soccer Champs Dec 2024 CHI Memorial Stadium Lee University
DII Softball Champs May 2025 Frost Stadium Lee University & University of North Georgia
DII Softball Champs May 2026 Frost Stadium Lee University & University of North Georgia
DIII M/W Tennis Champs May 2026 Champions Tennis Club University of the South (Sewanee)


“Today’s announcement is a big win for our community, our sports scene and our region’s economy,” said Tim Morgan, chief sports officer of Chattanooga Sports, a division of the Chattanooga Tourism Co.

“Our range of facilities, vibrant destination and collaboration among community partners make the Chattanooga region an ideal sports destination. We’re honored to host these championships with our incredible sports partners.” 

The DII Soccer Championship is new for Chattanooga and will be held at the new CHI Memorial Stadium, where the USL League One professional team, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, plays its matches. 

“CHI Memorial Stadium is a place where our community can enjoy all levels of soccer, and hosting a NCAA championship is a great opportunity for our region,” said Sean McDaniel, general manager of Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. “We’re excited to host the DII men’s and women’s championships in Tennessee’s first soccer-specific stadium.” 

Chattanooga has hosted multiple NCAA championships in the immediate past, including DIII tennis and welcomes the championship back. 

“The University of the South is proud to collaborate with Chattanooga Sports to serve as host for the NCAA Division III Tennis Championship,” said University of the South’s Athletic Director Mark Webb. “The tennis traditions in Sewanee and Chattanooga are exemplary, and the quality of facilities and volunteers in the Scenic City will ensure a first-rate national championship.” 

Chattanooga was poised to host the DII Softball Championship this year, and today’s selection reaffirms the region as a softball destination. 

“We were scheduled to co-host the 2020 DII National Softball Tournament and were disappointed when they cancelled it due to COVID-19. Receiving these bids allows us another opportunity to showcase the outstanding athletic facilities and to welcome visitors to our wonderful community,” said Larry Carpenter, director of athletics for Lee University. 

“The Men’s and Women’s tennis programs at Sewanee have a long history of competing in the NCAA Championships. We thoroughly enjoyed sharing all the great things that Chattanooga has to offer with our friends and competitors from across the country. I know they, like our teams at Sewanee, are excited about returning to the Scenic City in 2026,” said Sewanee Director of Tennis, John Shackleford. 

Chattanooga Sports is partnering with the University of the South, Lee University, University of North Georgia, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC and the cities of East Ridge and Chattanooga to host these NCAA championships through 2026.


