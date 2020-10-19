In his drive to remove the bust of A.P. Stewart from the courthouse grounds, Warren Mackey is guilty of several historical errors. He accuses Stewart - and all Confederate soldiers - of treason and asks, "How many countries can we be loyal to?" The answer, of course, is just one at a time. Stewart and many other Southerners opposed secession, and some opposed slavery. However, ... (click for more)

As one who has consistently groused over the alarmingly-low turnouts for elections in Southeast Tennessee in the last two decades, what a thrill it is to see record numbers standing in line to vote for those who they believe have earned their trust. I have always believed a person’s individual vote is among our democracy’s greatest freedoms. To now watch my countrymen and women ... (click for more)