October 19, 2020
Sheriff Jim Hammond continues to quarantine at his home after being diagnosed with COVID-19 last Wednesday, the Sheriff Department said.
He has experienced some minor symptoms, but continues
In what was the Pachyderm Club's inaugural Zoom meeting, Rep. Esther Helton spoke at length about two healthcare bills she plans on pushing when legislators return to Nashville. The club has
The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man who exposed his genitals at the Panera on Walton Avenue and appeared to masturbate while looking at a group of teenage
He has experienced some minor symptoms, but continues to do well, it was stated.
Chief of Staff Gino Bennett remains in the hospital, but is recovering well and hopes to be released in the next few days.
Since Sheriff Hammond’s ... (click for more)
In what was the Pachyderm Club’s inaugural Zoom meeting, Rep. Esther Helton spoke at length about two healthcare bills she plans on pushing when legislators return to Nashville. The club has been meeting in person at The Feed in recent weeks, but due to COVID issues has moved to a virtual setting.
"In the next legislative session, I plan on focusing on two primary bills," Rep.
In his drive to remove the bust of A.P. Stewart from the courthouse grounds, Warren Mackey is guilty of several historical errors. He accuses Stewart - and all Confederate soldiers - of treason and asks, "How many countries can we be loyal to?" The answer, of course, is just one at a time.
Stewart and many other Southerners opposed secession, and some opposed slavery. However,
As one who has consistently groused over the alarmingly-low turnouts for elections in Southeast Tennessee in the last two decades, what a thrill it is to see record numbers standing in line to vote for those who they believe have earned their trust. I have always believed a person's individual vote is among our democracy's greatest freedoms. To now watch my countrymen and women
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men’s tennis team closed out the 2020 UTC Steve Baras Fall Classic in impressive fashion today. The Mocs took four of five doubles and six of 10 singles in tournament play at the UTC Tennis Center.
Senior Turner Voges and sophomore Simon Labbe opened the final day of play with a quick 6-0 sweep of Antonio Selma and Francisco Erramuspe.
Alec Reddington is not the tallest keeper, standing in at just a shade under six feet. However, what he lacks in height he makes up for with his all-world agility. In the 33rd minute of CFC's 5-2 romp over Metro Louisville, he got to show off a bit for the home crowd. Facing a penalty taker, the pink-clad keeper crouched low, and then dove even lower to his right to save a shot