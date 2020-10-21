 Wednesday, October 21, 2020 75.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Big Traffic Shift At I-24/I-75 Starts Thursday Night; Detour Set At East Brainerd Road

Wednesday, October 21, 2020

In preparation for this weekend’s traffic shift on the I-75/I-24 interchange project, the traffic pattern on East Brainerd Road in the vicinity of I-75 will be temporarily altered beginning on Thursday at 9 p.m. and ending by Tuesday at 6 a.m.

During this time period, all local traffic on East Brainerd Road will be shifted to the westbound lanes (toward Brainerd Road), which will be temporarily converted to two-way traffic.

Traffic traveling westbound on East Brainerd Road will only have access to I-75 North and Hickory Valley Road.

Those traveling eastbound on East Brainerd Road (toward Gunbarrel Road) will not have access from East Brainerd Road to I-75 in either direction or to Hickory Valley Road.

Traffic on Hickory Valley Road will only be allowed to turn right onto to East Brainerd Road.

Drivers who normally access I-75 from East Brainerd Road are encouraged to plan ahead during this time period and use alternate routes such as SR-153 or Shallowford Road to access I-75 or Brainerd Road to access I-24 from Spring Creek Road, Moore Road or Germantown Road.

During this weekend’s interstate traffic shift, TDOT contract crews will temporarily close the ramp from I-75 North to I-24 West within the area of the split and detour traffic to Exit 3-A East Brainerd Road.

From 9 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Monday, those traveling from I-75 North to I-24 West will be detoured to Exit 3-A East Brainerd Road, where they will be directed to re-enter the interstate via I-75 South to I-24 West. The traffic pattern at Exit 3-A will be adjusted to accommodate detoured interstate traffic and allow it to flow freely back onto the interstate.

For more on the traffic shift, please access the video link here: https://youtu.be/gaVh01wfnVQ.

C.W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc. is the contractor for the $132.6 million I-75/I-24 interchange modification project, which is slated for completion in late summer 2021.

For more information on the project or to sign up for project updates, visit the project website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-75-interchange-at-i-24.html.



October 21, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

October 21, 2020

Man Charged After Bradley County Shooting; Victim Airlifted To Hospital

October 21, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Bradley County on Tuesday night. Colton Levi Swearengin has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and is in custody at the Bradley County

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAKER, SAUNJAE HOMELESS MILLER PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37403 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga Booked for Previous



Now Is Not The Time To Go After Google - And Response

COVID-19 has taken a significant toll on the physical health of Tennessee men and women, but the pandemic has also taken a heavy financial toll. At the height of the pandemic, more than 15 percent of Tennessee workers found themselves without a job. Tech provides important, high- skilled, well-paying jobs for many Americans during a time when the economy is struggling to get back ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Erlanger Bets On Biden

At first blush the news that Chattanooga’s largest public hospital ended its fiscal year with $35.3 million net income is miraculous, particularly when every hospital in America is reeling after being decimated by the curse of the COVID-19 virus. Far be it from me to cast doubt on a certified independent audit, and we all understand that $35.3 million net doesn’t include interest, ... (click for more)

Mocs Offering Second-Screen Experience For WKU Game

The calendar year 2020 marks the first time since 1944 the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga will not host a home football game. In order to add some excitement to the lone contest of the fall this Saturday at Western Kentucky, UTC is offering a unique second-screen experience free to all fans. The "Mocs Homescreen" is a combination of UTC's Radio Broadcast on WFLI 97.7 ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Situation Following Bewildering Kentucky Loss Gets Even Weirder

Tennessee’s 34-7 football loss to Kentucky on Saturday was bewildering in its nature and scope. The immediate fallout has done little to change the narrative. If anything, things got even weirder. After an offensive meltdown that featured almost as many turnovers (four) as points (seven), UT’s strongest first response was to fire its defensive line coach on Sunday. And Jimmy ... (click for more)


