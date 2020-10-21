 Wednesday, October 21, 2020 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

More Than A Million Tennesseans Have Voted Early

Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Through the sixth day of early voting in Tennessee, 1,085,384 voters have cast their ballot for the Nov. 3 presidential election. 
“The massive turnout shows Tennesseans' confidence in the safety precautions taken by county election commissions,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “As I visit early voting sites across the state, I continue to see elections officials doing a great job helping voters cast a ballot in a smooth and efficient process.”
 
Statewide, there is nearly a 47 percent increase of in-person and absentee by-mail voters compared to 2016, with each county reporting higher numbers than ever before. 
 
“At this rate, we are on pace to break the state’s previous early voting turnout record, set during the last presidential election,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. 
 
Early voting for the State and Federal General election runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, Oct.
29. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
 
Tennessee voters can find their early voting and Election Day hours, polling locations and more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com. The GoVoteTN app is free to download in the App Store or Google Play.
 
While visiting the polls, Tennesseans are encouraged to wear a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters.
 
Voters planning to vote early or on Election Day will need to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A Tennessee driver license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable. More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found on sos.tn.gov or by calling toll free 1-877-850-4959.
 
Tennessee state law requires polling locations and the area within a 100-foot boundary surrounding each entrance to remain campaign-free zones. This includes the display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot in these areas. Voters wearing campaign-related clothing or paraphernalia will not be allowed within the 100-foot boundary.
 
For early voting turnout updates, follow the Secretary of State’s social media channels Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.
 
For more information about early voting in Tennessee, go to  GoVoteTN.com or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 877 850-4959.

Hamilton County Has 111 New COVID Cases And Another Death

W Road To Be Closed On Thursday


Hamilton County had one more death from the coronavirus on Wednesday, as the toll climbed to 106. There were 111 new cases, compared to 97 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 11,497. This is the ... (click for more)

In preparation for slope repair, the W Road will be closed on Thursday in the 3900 block from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Heavy equipment will be set up in the roadway and no traffic will ... (click for more)



Opinion

Now Is Not The Time To Go After Google - And Response

COVID-19 has taken a significant toll on the physical health of Tennessee men and women, but the pandemic has also taken a heavy financial toll. At the height of the pandemic, more than 15 percent of Tennessee workers found themselves without a job. Tech provides important, high- skilled, well-paying jobs for many Americans during a time when the economy is struggling to get back ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Erlanger Bets On Biden

At first blush the news that Chattanooga’s largest public hospital ended its fiscal year with $35.3 million net income is miraculous, particularly when every hospital in America is reeling after being decimated by the curse of the COVID-19 virus. Far be it from me to cast doubt on a certified independent audit, and we all understand that $35.3 million net doesn’t include interest, ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Offering Second-Screen Experience For WKU Game

The calendar year 2020 marks the first time since 1944 the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga will not host a home football game. In order to add some excitement to the lone contest of the fall this Saturday at Western Kentucky, UTC is offering a unique second-screen experience free to all fans. The "Mocs Homescreen" is a combination of UTC's Radio Broadcast on WFLI 97.7 ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Situation Following Bewildering Kentucky Loss Gets Even Weirder

Tennessee’s 34-7 football loss to Kentucky on Saturday was bewildering in its nature and scope. The immediate fallout has done little to change the narrative. If anything, things got even weirder. After an offensive meltdown that featured almost as many turnovers (four) as points (seven), UT’s strongest first response was to fire its defensive line coach on Sunday. And Jimmy ... (click for more)


