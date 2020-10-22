October 22, 2020
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
The Hamilton County Highway Department reports the W Road will be closed Monday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. in order to finish staging equipment and to install traffic control for the slope stabilization ... (click for more)
More than 19,000 Tennesseans have applied to serve their communities as poll officials since the Secretary of State’s office launched its " Be a Patriot. Be a Poll Official." statewide recruitment ... (click for more)
The Hamilton County Highway Department reports the W Road will be closed Monday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. in order to finish staging equipment and to install traffic control for the slope stabilization in the 3900 block.
When the road re-opens, traffic will be down to one lane in the 3900 block for up to 60 days.
This area will be controlled with traffic lights and there will ... (click for more)
COVID-19 has taken a significant toll on the physical health of Tennessee men and women, but the pandemic has also taken a heavy financial toll. At the height of the pandemic, more than 15 percent of Tennessee workers found themselves without a job. Tech provides important, high- skilled, well-paying jobs for many Americans during a time when the economy is struggling to get back ... (click for more)
A nice congratulatory advertisement appeared in the Wednesday editions of the Times Free Press that saluted Dr. Melanie Blake as being “a finalist” in the newspaper’s contest as “Best General Practice Doctor.” It was a classy thing for CHI Memorial Medical Group to do, especially in face of the fact my Dr. Blake is no longer seeing patients nor is employed by CHI Memorial. It was ... (click for more)
The Southern Conference announced an eight-game schedule for the spring 2021 football season today. The Mocs have four home events on the slate, along with four road games, to determine the league champion.
UTC opens at home against VMI on Feb. 20, followed by another home game on Feb. 27 against Wofford. The Mocs first road contest is at The Citadel on March 6, followed by an ... (click for more)
Today, Jose “Zeca” Ferraz announced that after eight years with Chattanooga’s Football Club, he will retire from professional soccer. This Saturday October 24th, when Jose “Zeca” Ferraz takes the field for Chattanooga Football Club against Maryland Bobcats FC, it will be his last as a professional player with the club.
“I’d like to thank everyone that’s been part of my journey” ... (click for more)