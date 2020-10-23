Saturday Is Last Weekend Day To Vote Early

Saturday is the last weekend day for Tennesseans planning to vote early in the Nov. 3 State and Federal General election. The last day of early voting is Thursday, Oct. 29, and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

"Early voting turnout has been strong across Tennessee," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "I encourage voters to take advantage of the final Saturday of early voting to make your voice heard."

Download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or Google Play. Voters can find early voting and Election Day voting locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more with the app or online at GoVoteTN.com.

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by Tennessee state government or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable. More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found on sos.tn.gov or by calling toll free 1-877-850-4959.

During early voting and on Election Day, Tennesseans are encouraged to wear a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters.