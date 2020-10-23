 Friday, October 23, 2020 74.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Saturday Is Last Weekend Day To Vote Early

Friday, October 23, 2020
Saturday is the last weekend day for Tennesseans planning to vote early in the Nov. 3 State and Federal General election. The last day of early voting is Thursday, Oct. 29, and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
“Early voting turnout has been strong across Tennessee,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.
“I encourage voters to take advantage of the final Saturday of early voting to make your voice heard."
Voters can find early voting and Election Day voting locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more with the  GoVoteTN app or online at  GoVoteTN.com. Download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or Google Play.
Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by Tennessee state government or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable. More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found on sos.tn.gov by calling toll free 1-877-850-4959.
During early voting and on Election Day, Tennesseans are encouraged to wear a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters.
For the latest election information, follow the Secretary of State’s social media channels Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.
For more information about early voting in Tennessee, go to GoVoteTN.com or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

October 23, 2020

TSA Discovers Loaded Firearm At Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Checkpoint

October 23, 2020

Saturday Is Last Weekend Day To Vote Early

October 23, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


The Transportation Security Administration discovered a loaded firearm at a Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA) checkpoint on Thursday. At approximately 3 p.m., a Smith & Wesson .40 ... (click for more)

Saturday is the last weekend day for Tennesseans planning to vote early in the Nov. 3 State and Federal General election. The last day of early voting is Thursday, Oct. 29, and Election Day is ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BIRKHEAD, WILLIAM DOUGLAS 4508 PONTIAC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRUGS ... (click for more)



Breaking News

TSA Discovers Loaded Firearm At Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Checkpoint

The Transportation Security Administration discovered a loaded firearm at a Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA) checkpoint on Thursday. At approximately 3 p.m., a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun with a loaded magazine was detected in a passenger’s carry-on bag. TSA immediately alerted airport police, who took possession of the bag and escorted the passenger out of the ... (click for more)

Saturday Is Last Weekend Day To Vote Early

Saturday is the last weekend day for Tennesseans planning to vote early in the Nov. 3 State and Federal General election. The last day of early voting is Thursday, Oct. 29, and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. “Early voting turnout has been strong across Tennessee,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “I encourage voters to take advantage of the final Saturday of early voting ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Folly In Our Labeling And Packaging

How many of you have traveled to the country ‘Imported’? I have not and I do not think anyone else has either. It is a shame that the United States does not have tougher labeling laws for products sold in catalogs, on the internet, or in print. Most companies take pride, so they say, in how their products are made but not enough confidence in telling you where it was made, except, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Faith, Family & Football

The most heralded player in any college football huddle is the one who got there via a “battlefield promotion.” These were always my personal favorites in the nearly 40 years I covered college football because, unlike a kid who head is swollen because some unknowing source decreed they were a “five star recruit” or a punk clown who changes his “commit” three times before his last ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Set For Showdown With 2nd-Ranked Alabama

Tennessee will look to end its two-game skid this Saturday afternoon when the Vols host SEC rival Alabama at Neyland Stadium. Saturday's contest between the Vols and second-ranked Crimson Tide will mark the 103 rd meeting between the two storied programs. Tickets for Saturday's game are sold out. Gates open to the public two hours prior to kickoff at 1:30 p.m. BROADCAST ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: The 3rd Saturday In October

Since I became a Tennessee fan in the early 1960s, I have had very few happy "Third Saturdays in October." In fact, since 1960, Alabama has won 36 times, Tennessee 18 times, with three ties. In other words Tide fans have many more happy "Third Saturdays" than Vol fans have. In fact they've suffered for 13 straight years. I have five grandchildren and none of them were alive the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors