Man Charged In Shooting At Banks Road Said Fracas Started Over Another Man Being Kicked Out Of The Residence

Monday, October 26, 2020
Cyrus James Easley
Cyrus James Easley

Authorities said the man charged in a shooting at a house on Banks Road last Wednesday told them that it happened during a fracas over someone being kicked out of the residence.  

Cyrus Easley is charged with attempted second-degree murder in the incident that police earlier said left Devontae Hunter in critical condition.

Easley said the incident started when Kara Freeman was throwing out a man who had been living with her at the address. Easley is the father of a child by Ms. Freeman.

He said it started when the roommate called some friends to say he was being kicked out, then a Jeep Cherokee with 4-5 people in it showed up. Easley said they "had an attitude."

Easley told police that he did not know any of the people, but he recognized the vehicle. 

He said four individuals from the car rushed the house and Ms. Freeman and two females got into a scuffle and then "dude hit her."

Easley said the individuals went back outside and the situation calmed down. The roommate said he just wanted his phone and belongings.

Then, he said, Ms. Freeman was rushed again by the females. 

He said he and Ms. Freeman were out by the car with the group. He said they were dragging Ms. Freeman around.

Easley said he had a gun and he shot "the black dude that was really hitting her" in the lower hip. He said the victim was around seven feet from him when he fired.

He said the victim, Hunter, was taken to the hospital in the Jeep Cherokee.

Easley said he threw the gun in the woods. Law enforcement located the Taurus 9mm where he said it would be.

Police said Easley is six feet tall and 250 pounds and Hunter is 5'11" and 150 pounds.

Back on July 9, officers responded to the same address on Banks Road on an assault call. Ms. Freeman Easley had been staying with her since getting out of prison on a drug case three days earlier.

She said when she and her boyfriend returned to the residence that Easley was very intoxicated and playing music very loudly. She said she began arguing with him because he was suppose to have had her child in bed.

Ms. Freeman said she turned the music down, then Easley threw her $40 Roku and broke it. He then turned the music back up. She said she left the room after Easley pushed her several times.

She said Easley took her car keys and walked out and started her vehicle. She said she jumped into the vehicle through the rear since it has a broken-out window. She said she put the vehicle in park and tried to get the keys from him. 

After the vehicle came to a stop, she said Easley punched her in the mouth with a closed fist, leaving a swollen lip. 

Ms. Freeman said Easley took her car keys and $380 from the vehicle before fleeing on foot. 

At some point during the altercation, she said Easley threw her $1,100 Iphone and broke it.

 

 

 


October 26, 2020

Hamilton County Has 1 More Virus Death And 100 More Cases

Hamilton County had one more death from the coronavirus on Monday, as the toll climbed to 109. There were 100 new cases, compared to 109 on Sunday, bringing the total to 12,069. There have been 10,882 people recover from the virus in the county, 90 percent, and there are currently 1,079 active cases. Hamilton County has 92 people hospitalized from COVID-19, plus one more suspected ... (click for more)

Georgia Has An Additional 958 Coronavirus Cases; 18 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 18 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,827. There were 958 new cases as that total reached 351,881 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 31,087, up 19 from Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 1,413 cases, up 3; 22 deaths; 84 hospitalizations ... (click for more)

We Must Love

I feel it too. It is easy to hate. Maybe we could try harder to love. Hate seeps into our bones, rules our integrity, and convinces us to forsake those we love. Hate is toxic. It spreads to our neighbors; people we once trusted. It spreads to our coworkers and friends; people who once trusted us. We lose sight of what truly matters. That is what we have in common now. Is ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Conservative Justice

Sometimes forgiveness is a mighty hard thing for me. This is to say of all the politicians who have ever made it to the top of the heap, I have a bitter taste in particular for Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn. Some years ago I learned about the filthiest bunch of slime ever known in Tennessee – the despicable louts who intentionally maim our great Walking Horse breed for a cheap ... (click for more)

Roadrunners Come Up Short In Bid For Fifth-Straight Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate Title

The Roadrunners didn't get their fifth-straight win in the event, but they made a furious comeback that came up just short as Dalton State finished 2 nd with an 869 (+5) in the Bojangles Tennessee Intercollegiate at The Links at Kahite in Vonore, Tenn. on Saturday and Sunday. Host Tennessee Wesleyan finished in 1 st at 863 (-1), just 6 strokes in front of the Roadrunners. Reinhardt ... (click for more)

Lady Roadrunner Cross Country Team Edged 37-38 Southeastern At South Carolina Meet

The Roadrunners traveled to Bluffton, South Carolina in search of good NAIA competition. They found it in 17th-ranked Southeastern (Fla.). The race was intense and was a nail biter for the full five kilometers. The Lady Birds ran well but came up one point short of beating Southeastern. The final tally was 37 to 38, with both teams easily outpacing third place Ave Maria (Fla.) who ... (click for more)


