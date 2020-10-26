Man Charged In Shooting At Banks Road Said Fracas Started Over Another Man Being Kicked Out Of The Residence

Authorities said the man charged in a shooting at a house on Banks Road last Wednesday told them that it happened during a fracas over someone being kicked out of the residence.

Cyrus Easley is charged with attempted second-degree murder in the incident that police earlier said left Devontae Hunter in critical condition.

Easley said the incident started when Kara Freeman was throwing out a man who had been living with her at the address. Easley is the father of a child by Ms. Freeman.

He said it started when the roommate called some friends to say he was being kicked out, then a Jeep Cherokee with 4-5 people in it showed up. Easley said they "had an attitude."

Easley told police that he did not know any of the people, but he recognized the vehicle.

He said four individuals from the car rushed the house and Ms. Freeman and two females got into a scuffle and then "dude hit her."

Easley said the individuals went back outside and the situation calmed down. The roommate said he just wanted his phone and belongings.

Then, he said, Ms. Freeman was rushed again by the females.

He said he and Ms. Freeman were out by the car with the group. He said they were dragging Ms. Freeman around.

Easley said he had a gun and he shot "the black dude that was really hitting her" in the lower hip. He said the victim was around seven feet from him when he fired.

He said the victim, Hunter, was taken to the hospital in the Jeep Cherokee.

Easley said he threw the gun in the woods. Law enforcement located the Taurus 9mm where he said it would be.

Police said Easley is six feet tall and 250 pounds and Hunter is 5'11" and 150 pounds.

Back on July 9, officers responded to the same address on Banks Road on an assault call. Ms. Freeman Easley had been staying with her since getting out of prison on a drug case three days earlier.

She said when she and her boyfriend returned to the residence that Easley was very intoxicated and playing music very loudly. She said she began arguing with him because he was suppose to have had her child in bed.

Ms. Freeman said she turned the music down, then Easley threw her $40 Roku and broke it. He then turned the music back up. She said she left the room after Easley pushed her several times.

She said Easley took her car keys and walked out and started her vehicle. She said she jumped into the vehicle through the rear since it has a broken-out window. She said she put the vehicle in park and tried to get the keys from him.

After the vehicle came to a stop, she said Easley punched her in the mouth with a closed fist, leaving a swollen lip.

Ms. Freeman said Easley took her car keys and $380 from the vehicle before fleeing on foot.

At some point during the altercation, she said Easley threw her $1,100 Iphone and broke it.