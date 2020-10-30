 Saturday, October 31, 2020 Weather

Chattanooga Police Officer Involved In Shooting After Pursuing Suspect On Foot

Friday, October 30, 2020
A Chattanooga Police was involved in a shooting after pursuing a suspect on foot late Friday afternoon.
 
At approximately 5:15 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a motor vehicle crash at Maria Street and North Moore Road. Officers arrived on scene of the crash to begin a crash investigation. 
 
A suspect involved in the crash fled on foot when officers arrived. An officer pursued the suspect on foot to a nearby gas station.
Once there, the suspect raised a firearm at the officer and began shooting at the officer. 
 
The officer engaged the suspect, returned fire, striking the suspect who sustained life-threatening injuries.
 
Multiple officers then called for EMS and began rendering medical aid to the suspect. The suspect was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.
 
The suspect's firearm was recovered and collected on scene. The suspect was confirmed to have active attempted murder warrants from another jurisdiction.
 
The Chattanooga Police Department does not believe there to be any active or ongoing threat to the community related to this incident.
 
Per Chattanooga Police Department policy, all officers involved will be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
 
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office will release more information regarding the suspect and are handling the criminal investigation. All inquiries should be directed to them.
 
Click here for the body cam video from the officer.

October 31, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 30, 2020

1 Person Injured And Pets Killed In House Fire On Camden Street

October 30, 2020

Mainda Resigned As State Commerce Commissioner After Sexual Harassment Allegation


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARCHIE, ADEBAYO JUMANNEE 703 HAMPTON COURT DALTON, 00000 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga POSSESSION OF DRUG ... (click for more)

One person was injured and their pets were killed in a house fire on Camden Street Friday evening. Chattanooga Fire Department units were called to 2011 Camden Street at 6:50 p.m. after ... (click for more)

Chattanoogan Hodgen Mainda resigned as state Commerce Commissioner following an allegation of sexual harassment being brought against him. Mr. Mainda, a former EPB official, said in a letter ... (click for more)



Earl Freudenberg: Mayor, City Council, Please Help The Vitally Needed Forgotten Child Fund

I write this letter for informational purposes. Having worked in the Forgotten Child Fund from 1966 to the early 2000’s I know the fund's purpose as I’m very concerned about the organization's future. Officer Johnny Wright founded the fund. His idea came about in 1962. In those early days Officer Wright got a lot of help from then WRGP, Channel 3, Roy Morris, Tommy Eason, Bill ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Hot dog! Here we are with a Halloween edition of The Saturday Funnies and what better way than to kick it off with a riddle honoring the ghosts and goblins of the day: “The person who built it sold it. The person who bought it never used it. The person who used it never saw it. What is it?” As you mull over this stumper, please allow me to interject The Saturday Funnies is a ... (click for more)

Big 10 Won't Let Nebraska Play Mocs This Weekend

UTC, which has only been able to play a single football game this virus-plagued fall, almost had another contest this weekend. Nebraska, with an opening on its schedule, wanted to fill in with a visit from Chattanooga. The Mocs would have gotten a guarantee of $200,000 to $250,000. However, the Big 10 Conference nixed the idea. That came even after all the Huskers players ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Suddenly Have Options At Point Guard

In the spring, Tennessee was dangerously low on point guards. The position was so depleted that Lady Vol forward Rennia Davis thought she’d have to moonlight as a backup. That was then. Now the Lady Vols are three deep at the crucial position as they prepare for their women’s basketball season. Graduate transfer Jordan Walker’s arrival this summer from Western Michigan spelled ... (click for more)


