Chattanooga Police Officer Involved In Shooting After Pursuing Suspect On Foot

A Chattanooga Police was involved in a shooting after pursuing a suspect on foot late Friday afternoon.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a motor vehicle crash at Maria Street and North Moore Road. Officers arrived on scene of the crash to begin a crash investigation.

Once there, the suspect raised a firearm at the officer and began shooting at the officer. A suspect involved in the crash fled on foot when officers arrived. An officer pursued the suspect on foot to a nearby gas station.Once there, the suspect raised a firearm at the officer and began shooting at the officer.

The officer engaged the suspect, returned fire, striking the suspect who sustained life-threatening injuries.

Multiple officers then called for EMS and began rendering medical aid to the suspect. The suspect was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

The suspect's firearm was recovered and collected on scene. The suspect was confirmed to have active attempted murder warrants from another jurisdiction.

The Chattanooga Police Department does not believe there to be any active or ongoing threat to the community related to this incident.

Per Chattanooga Police Department policy, all officers involved will be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office will release more information regarding the suspect and are handling the criminal investigation. All inquiries should be directed to them.