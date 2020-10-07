October 7, 2020
Hamilton County coronavirus cases increased by 93 on Wednesday, for a total of 10,330. There were no additional deaths death from the virus, as the toll remains at 99.
There have been 9,500 ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been an additional 30 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,259.
There were 1,492 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)
There have been 9,500 people recover from the virus in Hamilton County, which is 92 percent. There are currently 731 active cases, up from 703 on Tuesday.
There are 57 people hospitalized in Hamilton County ... (click for more)
There were 1,492 new cases as that total reached 326,142 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 29,308, up 154 from Tuesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 1,255 cases, up 9; 20 deaths; ... (click for more)
To The Citizens of Collegedale:
Many have received a misleading communication about the city alleging massive over-spending which is absolutely not true. The Collegedale City Commission spends money in a conservative manner and implements projects in the best interest of all. These are the facts:
Fiscal Year Budget: Every year, the city presents a fiscal year budget “projections ... (click for more)
This is far-and-away one of my favorite stories and I’ve reprinted it before. It was shared with me by a dear, long-time friend whose daughter has just died and whose granddaughter is going through some tough issues. My friend’s strength, her resiliency, her faith, and her heart are steadfast after a lifetime of being tempered in by the fire into the strongest steel. You see, when ... (click for more)
The Southern Conference announced the formation of a 15-member Racial Equity and Justice Task Force on Tuesday. It counsels the league identifying concepts and developing actionable items that can be used by all member schools to improve racial equity and social justice.
The panel is composed by a racially diverse group of student-athletes, coaches, campus administrators and ... (click for more)
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – 232 yards on the ground, a pair of rushing touchdowns each for Eric Gray and Jarrett Guarantano , along with a punishing defensive performance gave Tennessee football (2-0) all it needed to extend its win streak to eight consecutive games following a 35-12 triumph over Missouri (0-2) on Saturday in Neyland Stadium.
The victory improved the Vols record in ... (click for more)