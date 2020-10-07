Man Who Brought Large Amounts Of Meth Into Bradley County Gets 10-Year Prison Sentence

A man who brought large amounts of meth into Bradley County that he and others purchased in Atlanta has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Thomas Reeder appeared before Judge Curtis Collier.

Prosecutors said Reeder dealt in meth beginning in June 2018 from a camper trailer he shared with another individual.

He and others pooled $5,000 to $6,000 and began making meth trips and selling it out of the trailer.

Agents on May 30, 2019, found 75.5 grams of meth and numerous plastic baggies in the trailer.