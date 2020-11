Hamilton County Sheriff Office’s Fugitive Division detectives apprehended Robert Travis Olskey, 32, and took him back into custody, after he had escaped custody from the Hamilton County Jail on Tuesday at approximately 9:21 a.m.



Olskey was previously booked into the Hamilton County Jail on non-violent charges of DUI and drug paraphernalia. He will be facing an additional charge of escape.

The way in which Olskey escaped is under review by the HCSO Internal Affairs and Corrections Divisions.