HCSO Searching For Escaped Inmate Robert Travis Olskey
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Inmate Robert Travis Olskey escaped custody from the Hamilton County Jail on Tuesday at approximately 9:21 a.m.
Olskey, 32, is a white male with red hair, approximately 6’02” and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and tan pants.
Olskey was booked into the Hamilton County Jail on non-violent charges of DUI and drug paraphernalia.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Division is actively searching for Olskey.
Anyone who may have any information as to his whereabouts or may have seen him is encouraged to contact HCSO at 423-622-0022.