Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BELL, CHARLIE TYRONE

2113 BENNETT AVE APT.A CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BRIDGEMAN, FREDGINALD DESHAUN

2910 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

BURCHARD, TIFFANY L

8722 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

---

CARTER, MATTHEW W

1135 CRANMORE COVE ROAD DAYTON, 373217357

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

---

CASLIN, SYLVESTER

3003 POPE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374046354

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)

---

CECIL, JOSHUA D

7017 TYNER RD CHATT, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency:

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM OVER $1,000

---

COMBS, ZACHARY TYLER

7356 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

COOPER, JENNIFER LYNN

4717 ROSEMARY LN OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CRAIG, HAROLD D

2909 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071514

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CRAIG, WHITNEY GAIL

583 LAKESHORE COVE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT UNDER $1,000

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

DIUGUID, TARA L

807 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: TBI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

---

FORMAN, SCOTT THOMAS

727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

FOUST, TRACY LEE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

GREEN, KENNETH WILLIAM

325 WARREN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

GRIFFITH, LYNDSIE JEAN

97 OLD STATE HWY 8 DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

HENLEY, MICHAEL HEATH

9749 EAST BRAINERD ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

HILL, RAYMOND ALLEN

1601 MILLWOOD LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

---

HOBDLEY, GREGORY MAURICE

5215 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

---

HUDSON, BRANDON KELLY

8691 DAISY DALLAS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000

---

LAGUNAS, OSCAR

UNKNOWN ,

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

MARTIN, HOLLIE NICOLE

307 COLEMAN RD SODDY DAISY, 373797624

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

MAYES, MICHAEL ANTHONY

1403 N Chamberlain Ave Chattanooga, 374063306

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

---

MAYS, FRANKIE L

603 SOUTH BRITTON STREET SHELBYVILLE, 37160

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT

---

MCCULLOCH, GLENN P

11617 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MINCHEW, RICKY

144 STAFFORD ROAD CHATSWORTH, 30705

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION

---

MITCHELL, JAMES MYRON

217 ELSYD ST TIPTON, 93272

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MYERS, PATRICK ELLIOTT

235 PEACE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

NAJM, WHITNEY

NONE GIVEN , 37379

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

(SHOPLIFTING)

---

NNANTAH, CHARLES CHIJOKE

1120 NORTH OCOEE STREET LU CAMPUS B 2998 CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

OLIVER, DOTTIE LEEANN

1105 MYNATT ROAD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

SHOPLIFTING

---

ORR, CHRISTOPHER BLAKE

5421 HUNTER VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION( DOM ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION( THEFT OVER 10,000)

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

PARKER, DANIEL JEVON

1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 137 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

PAYNE, KWAMAINE TARRANDELL

302 HEMPHILL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

---

PERRY, JAMES DARRELL

1609 NORTH CHESTER ST HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

RAY, GORDON

1515 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

REED, MONTRAILIA LIONELL

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ROBERTS, ANGELO

721 E.

49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROGERS, MELANIE ANNE6427 HUNTER RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ROSSELL, JUSTIN BRICE902 CLIFTON PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: TBIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF FENTANLYFELON UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON---SHERARD, ANTHONY CLARENCE4313 TENNESSEE AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374091643Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SPENCER, CHRISTOPHER3511 CUMMINGS RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---TAYLOR, BRITTANY ANN925 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TRUEITT, WILLIE JAMES1920 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---TURNER, TIFFANY CAMILLESOBER LIVING OF AMERICA MURFREESBORO, 37219Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WARD, COURTNEE LETRICE4955 LAVENDER TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37344Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WEST, CHARNITA A1617 NORTH CHESTER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVING---ZOBOLYAK, JENTRY R7403 MOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT