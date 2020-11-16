Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

 Monday, November 16, 2020 Weather

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Teen Who Fired Shots, Crashed Into Building Is Facing Multiple Charges

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ...



A teen who police said fired shots at someone in another vehicle, then crashed into a building last Thursday is facing multiple charges. Wayne Dews, 19, was charged with theft of property, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. He also suffered serious injuries when the vehicle he was driving ran into the C&W Cafe at S. Highland Park Avenue and 23rd Street. Police ... (click for more)

Don Hixson Had A Dedicated And Distinguished Career In The Tag Office

I was saddened to learn of Don Hixson’s death. His dedicated and distinguished career in the County Clerk’s office will long be remembered and appreciated. My deepest sympathy and prayers go out to Don’s family during this time of bereavement. Bill Knowles Hamilton County Clerk (click for more)

Roy Exum: Biden's Dance With Fate

This is back several years ago – more like six or seven – when I was talking to my son, Andrew, and he mentioned in an off-handed way that he would soon be escorting then-vice president Joe Biden to the Middle East for a week. At the time Andrew was something like a Deputy Secretary or whatever at the Department of Defense in the Pentagon and I have always been carefully courteous ... (click for more)

Owens Almost Laps Crowded Field At Bulls Gap; Madden Wins At Magnolia Motor Speedway

Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap between Knoxville and Bristol hosted the biggest-ever 604/Crate Late Model race in the state's history on Saturday night as over 60 race teams competed for the $15,000 prize. The "Newport Nightmare" Jimmy Owens, fresh off his Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model championship season, was the best of the best at what most consider his home track, where he rose ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: COVID And The Future Of Sports

More than 10.5 million people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus and overnight, a new record of 150,000 new infections were reported. Nearly a quarter of a million people have died from the virus since March, and now the death toll is almost a thousand people per day in our country. All this while the current administration has done absolutely nothing to ... (click for more)


