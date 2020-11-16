 Monday, November 16, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Senate Appropriations Committee Includes Complete Funding To Construct A New $189.1 Million Federal Courthouse In Chattanooga

Monday, November 16, 2020

Senator Lamar Alexander, a senior member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, on Monday said the Senate’s Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Services and General Government Appropriations bill includes $189.1 million for the construction of a new federal courthouse in Chattanooga.

 

He said, “This bill, at my request, provides $189.1 million to build a badly needed new courthouse in the largest and busiest judicial district in Tennessee.

Construction for this new courthouse has been through a rigorous justification and prioritization process for 21 years, and is the only solution to addressing the significant operation, space, and security deficiencies that exist at the current federal courthouse in Chattanooga – the Joel W. Solomon Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse – which was constructed 87 years ago.

 

“The Judicial Conference of the United States has designated Chattanooga as a Courthouse Construction Priority, and I am glad that the need for this new facility has been recognized by the committee.”

 

“The $189.1 million will be appropriated in one lump sum to pay for the entire project - speeding up construction and saving taxpayers money,” Senator Alexander said. 

 

He said the Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Services and General Government Appropriations bill is consistent with the spending limits included in the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2019 approved by Congress, and signed by President Trump, in August 2019. The funding must now be considered and approved by both the Senate and the House of Representatives to become law.

 

Judges have cited security and access concerns about the current courthouse on Georgia Avenue that doubles as a Post Office. 

 

 



November 16, 2020

Pair Charged In Drug Search Rape On Mountain Creek Road

November 16, 2020

Tennessee Highway Patrol Seizes 20 Kilos Of Cocaine; Trooper Ryan Fletcher Recognized

November 16, 2020

Georgia Has 9 More COVID Deaths, 981 New Cases


Two people have been charged in an alleged drug-search rape of a woman. Police responded to a Nov. 3 call from Mountain Creek Road and spoke to the victim. She said two acquaintances had spent ... (click for more)

Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Ryan Fletcher was recognized on Nov. 12, by the Tennessee Narcotics Officers Association (TNOA) for the largest cocaine seizure in Tennessee in 2020. On ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been nine additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,471. There were 981 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Pair Charged In Drug Search Rape On Mountain Creek Road

Two people have been charged in an alleged drug-search rape of a woman. Police responded to a Nov. 3 call from Mountain Creek Road and spoke to the victim. She said two acquaintances had spent the night with her. After sleeping for a while, she woke up and found them rummaging through her belongings. She said when she confronted Heather Frank, 26, and Austin Higdon, 22, they ... (click for more)

Tennessee Highway Patrol Seizes 20 Kilos Of Cocaine; Trooper Ryan Fletcher Recognized

Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Ryan Fletcher was recognized on Nov. 12, by the Tennessee Narcotics Officers Association (TNOA) for the largest cocaine seizure in Tennessee in 2020. On April 29, at approximately 10:26 a.m., Tennessee Highway Patrol Interdiction Plus Trooper Fletcher conducted a traffic stop on I-75 North at the 82 mile marker in Loudon County for a traffic ... (click for more)

Opinion

Jim Pace: A Good Friend Gone Too Soon

On July 25, 2020, I stood on the front straight at Road America in Wisconsin and witnessed the most terrifying crash that I had seen in many years. Jim Pace flipped over driving a historic Shadow Can-Am race car, and thousands of people watching were relieved to see him walk away unhurt. Many race-car drivers have had these types of crashes. It is hard to imagine that, after living ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Biden's Dance With Fate

This is back several years ago – more like six or seven – when I was talking to my son, Andrew, and he mentioned in an off-handed way that he would soon be escorting then-vice president Joe Biden to the Middle East for a week. At the time Andrew was something like a Deputy Secretary or whatever at the Department of Defense in the Pentagon and I have always been carefully courteous ... (click for more)

Sports

Owens Almost Laps Crowded Field At Bulls Gap; Madden Wins At Magnolia Motor Speedway

Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap between Knoxville and Bristol hosted the biggest-ever 604/Crate Late Model race in the state's history on Saturday night as over 60 race teams competed for the $15,000 prize. The "Newport Nightmare" Jimmy Owens, fresh off his Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model championship season, was the best of the best at what most consider his home track, where he rose ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: COVID And The Future Of Sports

More than 10.5 million people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus and overnight, a new record of 150,000 new infections were reported. Nearly a quarter of a million people have died from the virus since March, and now the death toll is almost a thousand people per day in our country. All this while the current administration has done absolutely nothing to ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors