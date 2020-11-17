Health Department Announces Potential COVID-19 Exposure At Wedding Reception At Casa de Oración Santa Cruz

The Hamilton County Health Department announced potential COVID-19 exposures at a wedding reception held on Saturday, at Casa de Oración Santa Cruz, at 2311 E. 23rd St., Chattanooga, Tn. 37402. Case investigations revealed that an individual attended this event during their COVID-19 infectious period.

The Health Department recommends that anyone who attended this event monitor themselves for symptoms and be tested for COVID-19 if symptoms present. If you develop any unusual symptoms do not leave your house, except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider. If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly. According to the CDC, symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

“As COVID cases increase throughout the region, the only way to stop the spread of this virus is for everyone stay vigilant and take the necessary precautions when planning any event,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “The best approach right now is to limit crowded areas or gatherings.”

The Health Department reminds the community that events such as weddings and parties are consistently sources of transmission. Every effort should be made to plan these events for very small numbers of guests where social distancing is possible or postpone until a future date.

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing continues at the Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Parkway, every day of the week from 8:30AM to 1PM. On November 19, testing hours will be reduced to 8:30 to 11:30AM in order to focus on our free flu vaccine clinic for adults 18 and older from 12 to 5 p.m.

Call the Health Department Hotline for questions about COVID-19 testing and to request free transportation to the testing site at 423-209-8383 or visit the Health Department website.