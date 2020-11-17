 Tuesday, November 17, 2020 Weather

County Schools To Move To Hybrid Schedule For High School After Thanksgiving; K-8 To Remain On 5-Day Schedule

Tuesday, November 17, 2020

County School officials said that the high schools will be moving to a hybrid schedule after Thanksgiving due to a high number of coronavirus cases.

 

Grades K-8 will remain on a five-day schedule unless the situation with COVID cases worsens for those grades.

 

School officials said:

 

The health and safety of our students and staff is our top priority for Hamilton County Schools.

We are proud of the work of teachers, staff, and school leaders, who are assisted by the children and families in keeping our learning environments as safe as possible. Only a few weeks left in the semester, but the district continues to see an increased spread of COVID-19 across the community, which is also reflected in our schools.

 

Of particular concern are high schools, which represent forty-one percent of the district’s student cases. Contact tracing also remains a challenge because of the complexity of high school schedules, and it was announced that the district will now manage our own internal contact tracing.

 

District Plan for after Thanksgiving break:

·         The recent rise of community cases has put the district Phase Tracker in the transition area between Phase 3 and Phase 2. 

·         Hamilton County Schools will plan for all K-8 students to remain on campus five days a week when they return on Monday, November 30 through December 4.

·         Students in Grades 9-12 will transition to an A/B hybrid learning schedule beginning Monday, November 30, and remain in that schedule through December 17.

·         The district will re-evaluate the schedule for students in grades K-8 after Thanksgiving break to ensure we are in step with what local health data is telling us and keep parents informed. 

The shift in schedule through the break will help the school district better monitor and mitigate cases in high schools and allow our youngest learners to remain on campus with the support they need. It will also help us effectively utilize support staff to target resources for grades K-8.

The rise in Hamilton County cases is a reminder of the importance of following the healthy behaviors outlined in our HCS SAFE Pledge. For the district to keep students on campus, it is essential that everyone follow CDC guidelines to wear masks, socially distance when possible, and practice good hygiene over the Thanksgiving break. 

“We appreciate the continued heroic efforts of our teachers, support staff and leaders on behalf of children,” said Dr. Bryan Johnson, superintendent of Hamilton County Schools. “Thank you, parents, and community for the continued grace shown to our school district this school year as we make the best decisions possible to deliver an excellent education to every child. We will have three weeks left in the semester when we return from Thanksgiving break, and by working together, we can keep our children learning and healthy. We are better together! We Are Hamilton!”

 

 

 


Dalton Parks And Recreation Director Retiring, Interim Director Named

Mike Miller is retiring from his post as the director of the city of Dalton’s Parks and Recreation Department at the end of the year, and on Tuesday the city’s Recreation Commission voted on a new interim director to succeed him. Greg Walker, who currently serves as the department’s superintendent of recreation, will take over as interim director after Mr. Miller retires on Dec. ... (click for more)

15 Candidate Eyeing City Mayor Race - With Another Month To Go

Fifteen candidates are eyeing a race for mayor of Chattanooga. And there is another month for other contenders to step up to the plate. The election for the four-year term of leading the city will be March 2. Picking up petitions to run thus far are Monty Bruell, Lon Cartwright, Christopher Dahl, D'Angelo Davis, Russell Gilbert, Wade Hinton, Tim Kelly, Chris Long, George Ryan ... (click for more)

Jim Pace: A Good Friend Gone Too Soon

On July 25, 2020, I stood on the front straight at Road America in Wisconsin and witnessed the most terrifying crash that I had seen in many years. Jim Pace flipped over driving a historic Shadow Can-Am race car, and thousands of people watching were relieved to see him walk away unhurt. Many race-car drivers have had these types of crashes. It is hard to imagine that, after living ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: COVID Up Real Close

When life dealt me a tough hand to play last December, and my right leg had to be amputated due to infection, I had no idea how quickly or as desperately I would need to rely on another. But several years before, the good Lord delivered to me a great friend. Just as Robinson Crusoe relied on his sidekick “Man Friday” in the timeless novel Daniel Defoe penned in 1719, I too have ... (click for more)

More Honors For Former Bradley Central Standout Rhyne Howard

Another hour, another preseason honor for University of Kentucky women’s basketball junior guard Rhyne Howard, who has been named the Southeastern Conference Preseason Player of the Year as voted on by league coaches. Howard was also named to the Preseason All-SEC Team, while the Wildcats were tabbed to finish second in the conference standings. Last season, Howard was named ... (click for more)

UTC Women Cancel First Two Basketball Games Due To Covid-19 Positives

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball program has paused team activity due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. As a result of the two-week quarantine and isolation for a number of student-athletes, the first two games of the 2020-21 season are canceled. This includes the Nov. 29 home opener against Tennessee Tech. Fans who purchased tickets ... (click for more)


