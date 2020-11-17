15 Candidate Eyeing City Mayor Race - With Another Month To Go

Fifteen candidates are eyeing a race for mayor of Chattanooga. And there is another month for other contenders to step up to the plate.

The election for the four-year term of leading the city will be March 2.

Picking up petitions to run thus far are Monty Bruell, Lon Cartwright, Christopher Dahl, D'Angelo Davis, Russell Gilbert, Wade Hinton, Tim Kelly, Chris Long, George Ryan Love, Andrew McClaren, Erskine Oglesby, Keith L. Smartt, Kim White, Robert C. Wilson and Elenora Woods.

Mr. Bruell, Mr. Gilbert and Ms. Woods have qualified.

Six people are interested in the District 5 seat being vacated by Councilman Gilbert.

Those picking up petitions for City Council seats thus far:

District 1

Chip Henderson

District 2

Jenny Hill

District 3

Ken Smith

District 4

Darrin Ledford

District 5

Dennis Clark

Isiah Hester

Alan "AJ" Holman Sr.

Leanne M. Jones

LaDarius Price

Cynthia G. Stanley Cash

District 6

Carol Berz

District 7

Raquetta Dotley

Ken Hays

District 8

D'Andre Anderson

Anthony Byrd

Marie Mott

District 9

Demetrus Coonrod

Isaac Leal

Kelvin Scott