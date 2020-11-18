November 18, 2020
Senator Marsha Blackburn and Senator-elect Bill Hagerty announced their endorsements of Ronna McDaniel to continue to serve as chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.
Senator Blackburn ... (click for more)
Roger Crossen, who has served on the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners since 2015, has died after a battle with coronavirus.
The Dalton native was a 1970 graduate of North Whitfield ... (click for more)
Red Bank would like to install sidewalks along Dayton Boulevard from Signal Mountain Road to the Stringers Ridge Tunnel and will be applying for a multimodal access grant from TDOT to help pay ... (click for more)
Senator Blackburn said, “It’s my pleasure to endorse Ronna McDaniel and ensure she continues to lead the RNC. Under her leadership, Ronna has grown the Republican party across the country - preserving our ... (click for more)
The Dalton native was a 1970 graduate of North Whitfield High School.
He was in the U.S. Army for eight years after attending Dalton Junior College. He later gained a degree in business management through the University of Maryland under the G.I. ... (click for more)
On July 25, 2020, I stood on the front straight at Road America in Wisconsin and witnessed the most terrifying crash that I had seen in many years. Jim Pace flipped over driving a historic Shadow Can-Am race car, and thousands of people watching were relieved to see him walk away unhurt. Many race-car drivers have had these types of crashes. It is hard to imagine that, after living ... (click for more)
I’ll admit it; I don’t know if the claims of election fraud are going anywhere. I am satisfied that the majority of clear-headed Americans know that in a nation where we have 331.7 million people, the fact 6.4 million are incarcerated – that’s 665 per every 100,000 of us – assures us we’ve got law-breakers of every stripe. Politics is one of America’s roughest rivers and there are ... (click for more)
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men’s and women’s cross country teams will hit the road this weekend for the Southern Conference Championships hosted by Mercer Saturday at the Georgia Premier Cross Country Course.
This will be just the second meet for the Mocs this season who ran at the Mercer Invitational on the same course last month.
The men’s 8-kilometer ... (click for more)
The Lee men's golf team has wrapped up the 2021 class with the signing of Bennett McNabb from Ringgold, Ga. McNabb played his high school golf at McCallie in Chattanooga and makes the short trip up I-75 to join the nationally sixth ranked, Lee Flames.
"We're ecstatic about adding Bennett to our program. He comes from a great family, and a very good high school program at McCallie," ... (click for more)