Police Blotter: Citizens Deal With Naked Neighbors, Pant-Less Women Porch Thieves And Intruder Making Cat Noises

Police were called by a woman on Bonny Oaks Drive who said she lives in a townhome and that her neighbor was standing in his patio window door naked when she was heading out to walk her dog. The woman said she called for her husband and the man ran back inside his home and closed the blinds. The woman said she needed a report made for the property owner. The woman said she was new to the property and did not know the man, but that the property owners said they were familiar with him.* * *A woman called police to report she heard a suspicious party on her front porch using the watering hose and making cat noises.She could not identify the man. Police searched around her house on Germantown Road, but did not locate anyone suspicious. The woman said this same man has been showing up for the past month and jiggling the handle on her front door at exactly 6 a.m. Police told the woman to get a description of the man if he returned. The woman called police four days later and said the man is a male of unknown ethnicity with fluffy hair and a beard, who wore shorts and a white t-shirt.* * *Police were called to a residence on Adams Street on reports of a man digging through a dumpster on the property. On arrival, police identified a man behind the residence. The man said he was looking in the dumpster to see if he could find anything interesting. Officers explained to the man that he was not allowed to be on someone else's private property dumpster diving, and that he needed to leave the premises. The man agreed and proceeded to pack up his things.* * *Police were called to a residence on Guild Trail. The person who called the police said there were individuals observed on their front porch taking decorations. The person was able to show police video from their Ring doorbell camera. On the video, officers observed two petite white females wearing masks, large t-shirts and no pants, bending over the front porch. The video showed the two females suddenly run away from the porch. The complainant said when they saw the females on the porch, they shouted and the two fled. The complainant did not want to state all that was stolen, however they did request the area be patrolled to prevent further incidents.* * *A woman called police to her place on 37th Street and said she heard her downstairs neighbor talking about her. She told police that she heard her neighbor say that she stole her can opener. She also stated that her neighbor "lied on her" and said she had been playing her music loud. The woman did not want to make a report about the stolen can opener, only about her neighbor talking about her.