Health Department Announces COVID-19 Exposures At A5 Volleyball Events

The Hamilton County Health Department announced multiple COVID-19 cases have epi-linked to A5 Volleyball activities beginning Sunday, Nov. 8, or earlier and have continued through Saturday, Nov. 14 or possibly longer. Case investigations revealed that multiple individuals from multiple schools have attended these events, some during their infectious period of COVID-19.

The Health Department recommends anyone who participated in an A5 Volleyball event during this timeframe, as a player, worker, parent, or spectator, should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested as soon as possible if symptoms appear. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, dry persistent cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC. If you develop any unusual symptoms, do not leave the house, except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider. If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly.

“It’s very important to be forthcoming with information and cooperate with the Health Department’s contact tracing efforts,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “Contact tracing is an effective way to help us slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. To protect those around you, please stay home if you are experiencing symptoms. Only leave the house to visit a testing location or your healthcare provider.”

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing continues at Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Parkway, every day of the week from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The testing site is closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26, and 27, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Testing will resume Saturday, Nov. 28, during regular hours.

For more information, call the Health Department’s hotline at 423 209-8383 or visit the Health Department’s website.