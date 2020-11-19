Hamilton County Has A Record 328 New COVID Cases And 2 More Deaths; Tennessee Has 2,887 New COVID Cases And 80 Deaths

Hamilton County had a record high 328 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The last record high of new cases was 260 on Nov. 10. The new total is 15,938.



There were two more deaths from the virus in the county on Wednesday, bringing the toll to 129.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 13,631, which is 86 percent, and there are 2,178 active cases.



Hamilton County has 127 patients hospitalized from the virus, with an additional 8 suspected cases. Of those, 69 are county residents. There are 30 people in intensive care.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 328,088 on Thursday with 2,887 new cases. There have been 80 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 4,128, said state Health Department officials.

Testing numbers are above 4.194 million across the state.