Hamilton County Has A Record 328 New COVID Cases And 2 More Deaths; Tennessee Has 2,887 New COVID Cases And 80 Deaths

Hamilton County had a record high 328 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The last record high of new cases was 260 on Nov. 10.  The new total is 15,938.

There were two more deaths from the virus in the county on Wednesday, bringing the toll to 129. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 13,631, which is 86 percent, and there are 2,178 active cases. 

Hamilton County has 127 patients hospitalized from the virus, with an additional 8 suspected cases. Of those, 69 are county residents. There are 30 people in intensive care. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 328,088 on Thursday with 2,887 new cases. There have been 80 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 4,128, said state Health Department officials. 

Testing numbers are above 4.194 million across the state. 


Police Blotter: Citizens Deal With Naked Neighbors, Pant-Less Women Porch Thieves And Intruder Making Cat Noises

County Schools Up To 77 Students, 40 Staff With COVID-19

Jarrett Gets 1 Day Sentence For Agreeing To Have Illegal Drugs Sent To His Home


Police were called by a woman on Bonny Oaks Drive who said she lives in a townhome and that her neighbor was standing in his patio window door naked when she was heading out to walk her dog.

Hamilton County Schools are up to 77 students and 40 staff with COVID. Another 108 staff are awaiting test results. For students, the active close contacts are 1,669. For staff, it is 134.

Terren Jarrett was sentenced in federal court to just one day in prison as well as time served after agreeing to have illegal drugs shipped to his home. Jarrett earlier pleading guilty to



Police Blotter: Citizens Deal With Naked Neighbors, Pant-Less Women Porch Thieves And Intruder Making Cat Noises

Police were called by a woman on Bonny Oaks Drive who said she lives in a townhome and that her neighbor was standing in his patio window door naked when she was heading out to walk her dog. The woman said she called for her husband and the man ran back inside his home and closed the blinds. The woman said she needed a report made for the property owner. The woman said she was new ... (click for more)

County Schools Up To 77 Students, 40 Staff With COVID-19

Hamilton County Schools are up to 77 students and 40 staff with COVID. Another 108 staff are awaiting test results. For students, the active close contacts are 1,669. For staff, it is 134. Soddy Daisy High School and Red Bank Middle School were closed on Thursday due to COVID issues. (click for more)

Marsha, Marsha, Marsha - And Response

While 250,000 US families will have an empty chair at Thanksgiving this year due to COVID, Senator Marsha Blackburn is concerned about Chattanooga’s relationship with our Sister City: Wuxi, China. According to her, Chattanoogans are victims of “espionage” by that sister city. Instead of working to get federal aid to keep our restaurants open, instead of working to get ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: One Week From Today

I received an email from the Times Free Press on Wednesday that informed me the “semifinalists” in the newspaper’s ”Best Side Dish” for next Thursday’s Thanksgiving feast were mashed potatoes and dressing. While I enjoy both very much, I can never remember eating mashed potatoes on Thanksgiving Day. Dressing, oh sure, But when I was growing up, our dressing was always loaded with ... (click for more)

No Fans At UTC Basketball Games Through December

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department announced Thursday that there will not be fans in McKenzie Arena for home men's and women's basketball contests through the month of December. "With the continued challenges and safety concerns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided that it is in the best interest of our programs to not have fans ... (click for more)

Hunter Gamble Returns To Mocs' Wrestling Staff

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head wrestling coach Kyle Ruschell announced the hiring of Hunter Gamble as assistant coach today. Gamble takes over for Mike Hatcher, who stepped down in October. Gamble was previously on Ruschell's for his first season at UTC in 2018-19. Together, they guided the Mocs to a share of the 2019 Southern Conference regular season title. ... (click for more)


