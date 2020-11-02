 Monday, November 2, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Monday, November 2, 2020
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

November 2, 2020

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

November 2, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

November 1, 2020

Tennessee Has No New COVID Deaths; Hamilton County Has 72 New Cases


We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)

(The system we have long used for criminal mugshots stopped working - apparently because the Sheriff's website is still unsecure (http instead of https) and browsers are increasingly not displaying ... (click for more)

Tennessee had no new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, as the total remains at 3,353, state Health Department officials said. There were 754 new coronavirus cases in the state for a total of 261,426. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com. In addition, ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

(The system we have long used for criminal mugshots stopped working - apparently because the Sheriff's website is still unsecure (http instead of https) and browsers are increasingly not displaying unsecure websites. We do not know why an increasing number of mugshots on the Sheriff's site now say Image Not Displayed. We have temporarily gone to a gallery display of the available ... (click for more)

Opinion

Get Out And Vote

For those of you who do not intend to vote (for whatever reason), please consider the millions of brave men and women who have served in our country’s armed forces to protect our freedoms – among the most important of those freedoms is the right to vote. More importantly, please consider those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and our freedoms. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I Pick Trump To Win

Call it a gambler’s hunch, a naïve guess, ‘whistling in the graveyard,’ or whatever, but the view from where I sit is that Donald Trump will be convincingly elected to a second term as the President of the United States by the end of the election day voting tomorrow night. Forget the uncounted mail-in ballots and the liberal judges who have granted some states extra days to receive ... (click for more)

Sports

Big 10 Won't Let Nebraska Play Mocs This Weekend

UTC, which has only been able to play a single football game this virus-plagued fall, almost had another contest this weekend. Nebraska, with an opening on its schedule, wanted to fill in with a visit from Chattanooga. The Mocs would have gotten a guarantee of $200,000 to $250,000. However, the Big 10 Conference nixed the idea. That came even after all the Huskers players ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Suddenly Have Options At Point Guard

In the spring, Tennessee was dangerously low on point guards. The position was so depleted that Lady Vol forward Rennia Davis thought she’d have to moonlight as a backup. That was then. Now the Lady Vols are three deep at the crucial position as they prepare for their women’s basketball season. Graduate transfer Jordan Walker’s arrival this summer from Western Michigan spelled ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors