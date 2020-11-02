Fire Destroys Ooltewah Home Early Monday Morning

Fire destroyed a home in the Ooltewah area Monday morning.

At 6:40 a.m., a neighbor called 911 reporting a house fire at 9013 Azlar Drive. The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting half of the home was fully involved with fire.

Neighbors informed firefighters on the scene that the homeowners were out of town. No injuries were reported, but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Tri-Community VFD Fire Marshal’s Office. Fire officials reported the house is a total loss and damages were listed at $120,000.

Tri-Community VFD requested a mutual aid response. Chattanooga Fire Department stood by in its district for additional emergency calls and Hamilton County Rescue provided rehab for the firefighters on the scene.