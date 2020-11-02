 Monday, November 2, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Fire Destroys Ooltewah Home Early Monday Morning

Monday, November 2, 2020

Fire destroyed a home in the Ooltewah area Monday morning.

At 6:40 a.m., a neighbor called 911 reporting a house fire at 9013 Azlar Drive. The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting half of the home was fully involved with fire.

Neighbors informed firefighters on the scene that the homeowners were out of town. No injuries were reported, but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Tri-Community VFD Fire Marshal’s Office. Fire officials reported the house is a total loss and damages were listed at $120,000.

Tri-Community VFD requested a mutual aid response. Chattanooga Fire Department stood by in its district for additional emergency calls and Hamilton County Rescue provided rehab for the firefighters on the scene.


November 2, 2020

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

November 2, 2020

Walker County Arrest Report For Oct. 26-Nov. 1

November 2, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Oct. 26-Nov. 1: GRAY DANIEL WEBSTER W/M 55 OFFICER JONES VIOLATION OF T.P.O.- MISD WOMBLE CHARLES ALLEN W/M 68 OFFICER DYE OBSTRUCTION, FALSE ... (click for more)

(The system we have long used for criminal mugshots stopped working - apparently because the Sheriff's website is still unsecure (http instead of https) and browsers are increasingly not displaying ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com. In addition, ... (click for more)

Walker County Arrest Report For Oct. 26-Nov. 1

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Oct. 26-Nov. 1: GRAY DANIEL WEBSTER W/M 55 OFFICER JONES VIOLATION OF T.P.O.- MISD WOMBLE CHARLES ALLEN W/M 68 OFFICER DYE OBSTRUCTION, FALSE REPORT OF A CRIME PARKS FRANCES LOUISE W/F 35 OFFICER DYE OBSTRUCTION, FALSE REPORT OF A CRIME REED BRUCE AARON W/M 57 OFFICER BARKLEY PUBLIC DRUNKENESS JUV JUV JUV WM ** OFFICER DYE ... (click for more)

Opinion

Get Out And Vote

For those of you who do not intend to vote (for whatever reason), please consider the millions of brave men and women who have served in our country’s armed forces to protect our freedoms – among the most important of those freedoms is the right to vote. More importantly, please consider those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and our freedoms. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I Pick Trump To Win

Call it a gambler’s hunch, a naïve guess, ‘whistling in the graveyard,’ or whatever, but the view from where I sit is that Donald Trump will be convincingly elected to a second term as the President of the United States by the end of the election day voting tomorrow night. Forget the uncounted mail-in ballots and the liberal judges who have granted some states extra days to receive ... (click for more)

Sports

Big 10 Won't Let Nebraska Play Mocs This Weekend

UTC, which has only been able to play a single football game this virus-plagued fall, almost had another contest this weekend. Nebraska, with an opening on its schedule, wanted to fill in with a visit from Chattanooga. The Mocs would have gotten a guarantee of $200,000 to $250,000. However, the Big 10 Conference nixed the idea. That came even after all the Huskers players ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Suddenly Have Options At Point Guard

In the spring, Tennessee was dangerously low on point guards. The position was so depleted that Lady Vol forward Rennia Davis thought she’d have to moonlight as a backup. That was then. Now the Lady Vols are three deep at the crucial position as they prepare for their women’s basketball season. Graduate transfer Jordan Walker’s arrival this summer from Western Michigan spelled ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors