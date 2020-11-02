 Monday, November 2, 2020 Weather

The city Industrial Development Board on Monday authorized city officials to move forward on an "East Chattanooga Rising" Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District at the former Harriet Tubman site. ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Trustee Bill Hullander announced all property tax bills have been mailed for the 2020 tax year. If one did not receive a tax bill, they should call 423 209-7270. Trustee Hullander ... (click for more)

Breaking News

IDB Approves Moving Forward On East Chattanooga Rising TIF

The city Industrial Development Board on Monday authorized city officials to move forward on an "East Chattanooga Rising" Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District at the former Harriet Tubman site. The TIF project will next go to the City Council for its approval. The project is built around plans by Nippon Paint to invest $59 million on a 28.94-acre site. Some $4 million ... (click for more)

Property Tax Bills For 2020 Tax Year Are Mailed Out

Hamilton County Trustee Bill Hullander announced all property tax bills have been mailed for the 2020 tax year. If one did not receive a tax bill, they should call 423 209-7270. Trustee Hullander is asking taxpayers to mail property tax payments instead of going in person to the courthouse or the satellite office on Preservation Drive. He advises taxpayers to plan on long wait ... (click for more)

Opinion

Get Out And Vote

For those of you who do not intend to vote (for whatever reason), please consider the millions of brave men and women who have served in our country’s armed forces to protect our freedoms – among the most important of those freedoms is the right to vote. More importantly, please consider those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and our freedoms. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I Pick Trump To Win

Call it a gambler’s hunch, a naïve guess, ‘whistling in the graveyard,’ or whatever, but the view from where I sit is that Donald Trump will be convincingly elected to a second term as the President of the United States by the end of the election day voting tomorrow night. Forget the uncounted mail-in ballots and the liberal judges who have granted some states extra days to receive ... (click for more)

Sports

Big 10 Won't Let Nebraska Play Mocs This Weekend

UTC, which has only been able to play a single football game this virus-plagued fall, almost had another contest this weekend. Nebraska, with an opening on its schedule, wanted to fill in with a visit from Chattanooga. The Mocs would have gotten a guarantee of $200,000 to $250,000. However, the Big 10 Conference nixed the idea. That came even after all the Huskers players ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Suddenly Have Options At Point Guard

In the spring, Tennessee was dangerously low on point guards. The position was so depleted that Lady Vol forward Rennia Davis thought she’d have to moonlight as a backup. That was then. Now the Lady Vols are three deep at the crucial position as they prepare for their women’s basketball season. Graduate transfer Jordan Walker’s arrival this summer from Western Michigan spelled ... (click for more)


