Georgia Coronavirus Numbers Increase By 18 Deaths And 939 Cases
Monday, November 2, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 18 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,999.
There were 939 new cases as that total reached 362,921 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 31,735, up 15 from Sunday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 1,504 cases, up 11; 23 deaths; 85 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 979 cases, up 3; 29 deaths; 65 hospitalizations
Dade County: 377 cases, up 1; 6 deaths; 23 hospitalizations
Walker County: 1,958 cases, up 6; 46 deaths; 98 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 5,738 cases, up 37; 64 deaths; 285 hospitalizations