November 23, 2020
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news.
Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.
We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Here is the Walker County arrest report for Nov. 16-22:
PLOTT MATTHEW LEE W/M 37 OFFICER REYNOLDS LPD POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE
DYKES JAMES NATHAN W/M 41 OFFICER ... (click for more)
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news.
Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.
We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.
To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.
In addition, ... (click for more)
The news media is in a unique position to save a lot of lives. The sheriff will not enforce a mask mandate unless he feels.. something. At some point.
Driving around Chattanooga today I saw no one on the street in a mask. Not one of the people walking around, from East Brainerd to North Chattanooga.
Everything is open and people are left with nothing ahead. Except death ... (click for more)
Over the weekend I received two wonderful stories that will hopefully start this holiday week off with a smile. Last week I shared a story that I thought for years had been written by Andy Rooney, whose “Last Word” at the end of the TV news has delighted me for years. But I found out that, no, it was actually a compilation of comments in a 1995 book, “Live, And Learn, and Pass It ... (click for more)
Chris "Smokey" Madden of Gray Court, S.C., picked up the $10,000 winner's prize Saturday night at the Senoia Raceway Fall Nationals season finale passing Georgian Shane Clanton early, keeping his year end surge of victories going.
Tennesseean Mike Marlar challenged Madden, but would settle for second in the 60 lapper. Billy Moyer Jr (AR), beat out Georgians Ashton Winger and ... (click for more)
Southeastern Conference media have tabbed University of Kentucky women’s basketball junior guard Rhyne Howard as the SEC Preseason Player of the Year and projected the Wildcats to finish third in the league standings.
Earlier this week, league coaches also named Howard the SEC Preseason Player of the Year and picked UK to finish second in the conference standings. Last season, ... (click for more)