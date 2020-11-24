TVA Names New Leaders For Sequoyah And Browns Ferry Nuclear Sites

The Tennessee Valley Authority has named new leaders as site vice presidents for its Sequoyah and Browns Ferry nuclear plants.



Matt Rasmussen was named site vice president for the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant near Athens, Al. earlier this month and Tom Marshall will step into the site vice president role for Sequoyah Nuclear Plant near Soddy Daisy at the end of the month.



“Both Matt and Tom bring a wealth of experience and plant knowledge, now leading the nuclear sites where they first began their TVA nuclear careers,” said Chief Nuclear Officer Tim Rausch. “We are fortunate to have homegrown leaders of this talent and capability, who have held numerous leadership roles in our nuclear fleet.”



Mr. Rasmussen, who most recently served as site vice president for Sequoyah, has officially assumed the role of site vice president at Browns Ferry where his nuclear career began. He is a native of Birmingham and an Auburn University graduate, with a degree in mechanical engineering. Mr. Rasmussen began his career as an engineer at Browns Ferry in 2002 and earned his senior operator license there in 2006.



Previous Browns Ferry site vice president, Steve Bono, is serving in a nuclear fleet support role until his formal retirement date of Dec. 4.



Mr. Marshall succeeds Mr. Rasmussen as site vice president at Sequoyah, beginning Nov. 30. Mr. Marshall joined TVA in 1993 as a senior reactor operator at Sequoyah, following eight years of service in the U.S. Navy. Mr. Marshall is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy with a degree in aerospace engineering. Mr. Marshall recently served as the fleet’s vice president of nuclear engineering, a role that will be filled on an interim basis by Mike Durr until a permanent selection is made.

