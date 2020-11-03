November 3, 2020
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AVERY, STEPHANIE JOANNE
5000 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
A fire on Monday morning in Walker County displaced a family of six.
Firefighters responded to 32 Henry Hawkins Drive in the Center Post community shortly before 8 a.m.
Five adults
For those of you who do not intend to vote (for whatever reason), please consider the millions of brave men and women who have served in our country’s armed forces to protect our freedoms – among the most important of those freedoms is the right to vote.
More importantly, please consider those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and our freedoms.
The pictures on all the major news sites on Monday told the same story. They show the stark reality of complete blocks of the most fashionable stores in Washington, New York, Chicago, and every other major city controlled by liberal Democrats covered with sheets of plywood. In a way never witnessed in history other than in "hurricane cities," construction crews have worked around
The first round is in the books and Dalton State sits in 2 nd with a 303 (+15) in the ALC Eagle Invitational at Nob North Golf Course in Dalton on Monday.
Truett McConnell (Ga.) (302, +14) holds a one-shot lead over the Roadrunners, while Truett McConnell's "B" team (312, +24) is in 3 rd . Cleveland State (314, +26) is 4 th , with William Carey (Miss.) (315, +27) rounding out
UTC, which has only been able to play a single football game this virus-plagued fall, almost had another contest this weekend.
Nebraska, with an opening on its schedule, wanted to fill in with a visit from Chattanooga.
The Mocs would have gotten a guarantee of $200,000 to $250,000.
However, the Big 10 Conference nixed the idea.
That came even after all the Huskers players