Trump, Perdue Ahead In Georgia So Far; Loeffler Likely In Runoff

In early returns in the state of Georgia, with 30 percent of the votes in, President Donald J. Trump is holding an early lead at 55.8% to challenger Joe Biden’s 43.1%. This race is still deemed too close to call by the major networks.

Looking towards the balance of power in the senate, incumbent Republican David Perdue has pulled out to a lead of 57.3% to 40.7% over challenger Democrat Jon Ossoff.

In the special election for Georgia’s other senate seat, GOP incumbent Kelly Loeffler, is running neck and neck with Democrat Raphael Warnock, 28.7% to 28.9%.

Republican congressman Doug Collins is third at 23.5%. If no candidate gets 50% of the vote, this election will go to a run-off in nine weeks.