24 People Killed In Traffic Crashes In Georgia During Thanksgiving Day Holiday Travel Period

Traffic crashes across Georgia during the 102-hour long Thanksgiving holiday travel period resulted in 23 fatal crashes and 24 fatalities reported to the Georgia State Patrol. The holiday travel period began at 6 p.m. last Wednesday and ended at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.
Statewide, GSP Troopers investigated 604 traffic crashes resulting in 317 injuries and 17 deaths in the 16 fatal crashes investigated. In addition to crash investigations, troopers and motor carrier officers wrote 11,172 citations, 13,184 warnings, and arrested 281 impaired drivers. Citations were also given for 940 seat belt, 217 child restraint, 6,509 speeding and 619 distracted driving violations.
Clayton County PD, Dekalb County PD, Fulton County PD, Gainesville PD, Gwinnett County PD, Peach County SO, and Richmond County SO reported seven of the traffics death during the holiday period.
|
Total Fatalities Reported in Georgia
|
Deaths
|
|
|
Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers
|
17 (16 fatal crashes)
|
Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies
|
7 (7 fatal crashes)
|
|
|
Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period
|
24 (23 fatal crashes)
|
GSP Troops and Local Agencies Reporting Fatalities
|
|
Total Fatalities
|
|
|
|
Troop AGSP Post 29
|
|
1
|
Troop BGSP Post 6, Gainesville PD
|
|
2
|
Troop CClayton PD, Gwinnett PD, Fulton PD, Dekalb PD
|
|
4
|
Troop D
|
|
|
Troop EGSP Post 17, Post 33, Post 46, Richmond CO SO
|
|
4
|
Troop FGSP Post 18, Post 19, Post 20
|
|
5
|
Troop GGSP Post 10, Post 12
|
|
4
|
Troop H GSP Post 13, Peach County SO
|
|
2
|
Troop IGSP Post 22
|
|
2