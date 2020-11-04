Funeral Services Will Be Saturday For Meigs County School Bus Driver Killed In Wreck

Funeral services will be Saturday for Lisa Ann Dillard, the Meigs County school bus driver who was killed in a head-on collision on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The celebration of life and homegoing will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Burdette Baptist Church with Pastor David Evans and Pastor Dewayne Murphy officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-7:30 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

Ms. Dillard, 53, was a Birchwood resident whose parents were JoAnn and Robert Farmer. She was born in Cleveland and spent a majority of her life there. She was a member of the East View Chapel.



Ms. Dillard was described as "a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She was a hair stylist for 25 years, afterwards working four years as a bus driver for Cleveland City Schools, then two years driving for Meigs County Schools, where she adored each and every student. She enjoyed traveling, camping and fishing. She lived every day like it was her last. Her greatest accomplishment is her beloved family."Survivors include her husband, Randy Wayne Dillard; daughter, Layla Rose Marie Dillard; sons, Mathew “Yogi” Hamby (Jimmy Hall), Christopher Ellis Hamby (Nalani), Charles “PeeWee” Hamby (Christine); grandchildren, Gabriel “G-Man” Hamby, Lilith “Lilybug” Hamby, Alaric “Otis” Hamby, Damon “Pedro” Hamby, Jamison “Little Red” Hamby, Ender “E.J.” Chapman, Amaryllis “Ama” Chapman, Airman Savanna Bowman (David) and Logan Bogle (Allison); sisters, Karen Rogers (Pete), Loretta Milam and Sara “Cricket” Marshall.Companion Funeral Home, Cleveland Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.