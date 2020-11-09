Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

 Monday, November 9, 2020 71.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

Gilbert Praises Passage Of Police Advisory Committee Charter Amendment

Walker County Arrest Report For Nov. 2-8


City Councilman Russell Gilbert praised the passage of a city charter amendment making the new Police Advisory Committee part of the charter. He said he was "the man responsible for presenting ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Nov. 2-8: COLEMAN JERRICA NICOLE W/F 28 OFFICER CAMP HOLD FOR AGENCY (POLK) HALLORN JOHN WILLIAM W/M 40 OFFICER HENRY FUGITIVE FOR JUSTICE ... (click for more)



Gilbert Praises Passage Of Police Advisory Committee Charter Amendment

City Councilman Russell Gilbert praised the passage of a city charter amendment making the new Police Advisory Committee part of the charter. He said he was "the man responsible for presenting the ordinance to the City Council." He said, "On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the city of Chattanooga let their voices be heard with the passing of the police advisory review committee (PARC). ... (click for more)

Opinion

A Time To Celebrate But Not To Gloat - And Response (6)

Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris are the next President and Vice President of the United States. It is a time to celebrate but not to gloat. We must work to heal the divisions of this nation. Let us enjoy this moment then let us get back to work to find common ground with all Americans to make this a better land and a better democracy. Rodney Strong Chair Hamilton ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Biden’s ‘Victory Speech’

When Joe Biden was proclaimed the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election on Saturday morning, I was eager to hear his “Victory Speech,” but the timing could not have been worse. C’mon, man! On Saturday I’ve got No. 4 Georgia against No. 8 Florida at 3:30, Tennessee carrying a 1-point edge against Arkansas at 7:30, and then the tail end of top-ranked Clemson at Notre Dame. I ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Lose 4th Straight As Arkansas Has Big 3rd Quarter

The reeling Tennessee Vols lost their fourth straight in Fayetteville, Ark., on Saturday night. Arkansas had a big third quarter to win 24-13. Tennessee, playing Arkansas for the first time since 2015, scored a field goal in the first quarter and a TD and field goal in the second to lead 13-0 at halftime. The field goal came on the opening drive with Brent Cimaglia nailing ... (click for more)

Chattanoogan Pat Benson Authors Book On Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant changed the game of basketball thanks to his innate ability and undeniable work ethic. For nearly a quarter-century, Bryant also reshaped the basketball sneaker world. In Kobe Bryant’s Sneaker History (1996-2020) , everything from the technology to the marketing campaigns of his sneakers is examined and woven into the story of Bryant’s incredible career. In this ... (click for more)


