Perdue, Loeffler Hit Handling Of Georgia Election; Call On Secretary Of State To Resign

Monday, November 9, 2020
Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler issued the following statement on Monday, calling on Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to resign:

“The management of Georgia elections has become an embarrassment for our state. Georgians are outraged, and rightly so. We have been clear from the beginning: every legal vote cast should be counted.
Any illegal vote must not. And there must be transparency and uniformity in the counting process. This isn't hard. This isn't partisan. This is American. We believe when there are failures, they need to be called out -- even when it's in your own party. There have been too many failures in Georgia elections this year and the most recent election has shined a national light on the problems. While blame certainly lies elsewhere as well, the buck ultimately stops with the Secretary of State. The mismanagement and lack of transparency from the Secretary of State is unacceptable. Honest elections are paramount to the foundation of our democracy. The Secretary of State has failed to deliver honest and transparent elections. He has failed the people of Georgia, and he should step down immediately." 

Alice Orman, 32, Dies After Being Shot Early Sunday Morning At Extended Stay Near Airport; Patrick Bell In Custody

On Sunday night, law enforcement responded to a person shot on Airpark Drive. The victim was found with a gunshot wound in their lower back, and the victim, Alice Orman, 32, passed away after being transported to Erlanger Hospital. Police said they observed blood at the bottom of the stairs, and a trail lead all the way up to the third story of the hotel. A search warrant ... (click for more)

TVA To Take A Slice Out Of Chickamauga Dam

TVA is using a new method for cutting a thin slice out of Chickamauga Dam to relieve stress from concrete growth. This allows spill gates and other plant equipment to continue to operate effectively. A small amount of water will be seen spraying or streaming from the cut. Stability and safety of the dam is not affected. This maintenance has been done before at Chickamauga ... (click for more)

A Time To Celebrate But Not To Gloat - And Response (9)

Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris are the next President and Vice President of the United States. It is a time to celebrate but not to gloat. We must work to heal the divisions of this nation. Let us enjoy this moment then let us get back to work to find common ground with all Americans to make this a better land and a better democracy. Rodney Strong Chair Hamilton ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Biden’s ‘Victory Speech’

When Joe Biden was proclaimed the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election on Saturday morning, I was eager to hear his “Victory Speech,” but the timing could not have been worse. C’mon, man! On Saturday I’ve got No. 4 Georgia against No. 8 Florida at 3:30, Tennessee carrying a 1-point edge against Arkansas at 7:30, and then the tail end of top-ranked Clemson at Notre Dame. I ... (click for more)

Vols Lose 4th Straight As Arkansas Has Big 3rd Quarter

The reeling Tennessee Vols lost their fourth straight in Fayetteville, Ark., on Saturday night. Arkansas had a big third quarter to win 24-13. Tennessee, playing Arkansas for the first time since 2015, scored a field goal in the first quarter and a TD and field goal in the second to lead 13-0 at halftime. The field goal came on the opening drive with Brent Cimaglia nailing ... (click for more)

Chattanoogan Pat Benson Authors Book On Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant changed the game of basketball thanks to his innate ability and undeniable work ethic. For nearly a quarter-century, Bryant also reshaped the basketball sneaker world. In Kobe Bryant’s Sneaker History (1996-2020) , everything from the technology to the marketing campaigns of his sneakers is examined and woven into the story of Bryant’s incredible career. In this ... (click for more)


