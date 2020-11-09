Walker County Has Another Death From Coronavirus; Georgia Has 1,103 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 29 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 8,223.



There were 1,103 new cases as that total reached 374,181 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 32,483, up 15 from Sunday.



Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 1,625 cases, up 9; 25 deaths; 87 hospitalizations



Chattooga County: 1,030 cases, up 2; 29 deaths; 72 hospitalizations



Dade County: 410 cases; 6 deaths; 23 hospitalizations



Walker County: 2,094 cases, up 5; 47 deaths, up 1; 101 hospitalizations



Whitfield County: 6,175 cases, up 53; 67 deaths; 305 hospitalizations