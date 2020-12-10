December 31, 2020
December 10, 2020
Police responded to a business in Oakwood Center on Highway 58 after receiving a call about a man found in the bathroom shaving. Police asked him why he was shaving at this location and the man ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 55 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,123.
There were a record 6,126 new cases, as that ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Police responded to a business in Oakwood Center on Highway 58 after receiving a call about a man found in the bathroom shaving. Police asked him why he was shaving at this location and the man said he had just gotten out of jail. Police ran the man for any active warrants, which came back negative, and allowed him to continue on his way.
* * *
Police responded to a theft ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 55 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,123.
There were a record 6,126 new cases, as that total reached 462,175 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 37,017, up 277 from Wednesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 2,410 cases, up 47; ... (click for more)
Many tributes will be written about Legendary Coach Tom Weathers in the next few days after he died Wednesday.
I knew the coach off the football field. He came to Kirkman in the mid 60’s while I was in high school and impressed both the faculty and students.
I didn't know it for a long time but the coach was a regular listener to my morning show on WDOD. He called me one day ... (click for more)
When President Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to famous football coach Lou Holtz last week, it was magnificent. Lou and I got to be friends years ago and once I wrote a story for Reader’s Digest about “The Best Bowl Game Ever Played.” I watched hundreds of football games, but the 1978 Orange Bowl between No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 6 Arkansas is far and away one of my ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Mocs rolled into famed Freedom Hall 4-0 and left happy with a 77-68 triumph over Bellarmine. Despite leading for more than 34 minutes of game action, it wasn’t easy.
For the fourth straight game, the Mocs overcame a second half deficit trailing by as many as three. The big run came down one, 53-52 with 11:02 remaining, outscoring their pesky hosts 19-7. Jamaal ... (click for more)
In a back-and-forth, high-scoring affair, the Covenant women's basketball team was outlasted by Birmingham Southern, 113-97, in the regular season opener for both teams on Wednesday afternoon.
The game saw 13 ties and 11 lead changes, but it was host Birmingham Southern that used a late spurt to take the win.
Cosette Kirsch scored 20 points to lead six Covenant (0-1) players ... (click for more)