Tennessee Rep. David Byrd Stricken With COVID Pneumonia; Says He Needs A Miracle

Rep. David Byrd, a state representative from Waynesboro, said Thursday in a Facebook post that he is facing the possibility of having to go on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19.

He said, "I really need a miracle today!! My doctor said if my oxygen level doesn’t improve then he has no choice but to put me on a ventilator. So please pray that God will breathe His healing spirit into my lungs!!"

Relatives said the Republican from District 71 was diagnosed at the Wayne County Hospital on Saturday with COVID pneumonia. He was transferred by helicopter to St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville.

He is a former high school coach.