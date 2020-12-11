Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert).



III. Special Presentation.

Proclamation Honoring Retiree Sharon Morris



IV. Minute Approval.

By Councilwoman Carol Berz



Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



FINANCE AND ADMINISTRATION



a. An ordinance to amend the Operations Budget Ordinance No.

13558, known as “the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Operations Budget Ordinance”, so as to appropriate $1.7 million for additional employee compensation. (Alternate Version 2A) (Sponsored by Chairman Henderson and Councilman Ledford)PLANNINGb. 2020-0155 Riverton, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone, UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, and R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone and R-1 Single Family Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1100 Lupton Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone, UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, and R-4 Special Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone and R-1 Single Family Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)c. 2020-0154 Exit 9 Mountain Development, LLC (R-2 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-5 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone parts of properties located at 7924, 8000, 8004, and 8016 Old Lee Highway, from R-2 Residential Zone, R-3 Residential Zone, and R-5 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)d. 2020-0162 Kyler & Danielle Hawley (RZ-1 Zero Lot Line Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7722 Standifer Gap Road, from RZ-1 Zero Lot Line Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)e. 2020-0163 Wayne Rock (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-2 Light IndustrialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4261 Shallowford Road, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone. (Alternate Version) (Sponsored by Councilman Gilbert)f. 2020-0153 CFB Properties, LLC (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2608 East Main Street, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)g. 2020-0165 Phillip R. Allgood (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2407 Fairleigh Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONTransportationh. MR-2020-0148 Robyn Carlton on behalf of Lookout Mountain Conservancy (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning several unopened, unimproved rights-of-way within the southern portion of the St. Elmo Neighborhood, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)i. MR-2020-0167 Jody Shea on behalf of Shea Properties II, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning the remaining segment of an unopened alley in the 2700 block of Rossville Boulevard, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)j. MR-2020-0158 Bryant Black on behalf of Collier Construction (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of the western right-of-way along the 1700 block of South Watkins, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Lease and Operating Agreement with Creeks Bend Golf Club, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for the lease and operation of Moccasin Bend Golf Course at 381 Moccasin Bend Road, identified as Tax Parcel No. 145-001, with a minimum monthly payment of $12,500.00, and the implementation of a Capital Improvement Plan, for a term of ten (10) years, with the option to renew for two (2) additional terms of five (5) years each. (District 1)b. A resolution to make certain findings relating to APP Battery Partners, L.L.L.P., to delegate certain authority to the Health, Educational, and Housing Facility Board, and to authorize the Mayor to enter into and execute an Agreement for Payments in Lieu of Ad Valorem Taxes for property located at 3401 Campbell Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee. (District 9)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a contract for sale and purchase, in substantially the form attached, with James Lindsay Grisard, III and Evan Paul Green for the purchase of 906 Shallowford Road, identified as Tax Parcel No. 147G-L-002, and property on Gillespie Road, identified as Tax Parcel No. 147G-L-016, for the amount of $47,000.00, with earnest money in the amount of $2,500.00 deposited with Jones Title Agency Inc., and after a successful quiet title action to execute all documents related to the transaction, with closing fees for an amount not to exceed $1,300.00, for a total amount not to exceed $48,300.00. (District 9)d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a contract for sale and purchase, in substantially the form attached, with Rise Chattanooga, formerly known as Jazzanooga, for the purchase of 842 Gillespie Road, identified as Tax Parcel No. 147G-L-001, for the amount of $37,500.00, with earnest money in the amount of $1,500.00 deposited with Jones Title Agency, Inc., and to execute all documents related to the transaction, with closing fees for an amount not to exceed $1,300.00, for a total amount not to exceed $38,800.00. (District 9)e. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30502 so as to accept an additional $62,500.00 in Emergency Solution for COVID (ESG-COVID) funds from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA), for a total amount of $437,500.00.HUMAN RESOURCESf. A resolution authorizing the Chief Human Resources Officer to amend the contract with Collins and Company, Inc., third party administrator for the City’s job injury program for a contract term extension for three (3) months, at the rate of $6,800.00 per month; including payment of the City’s job injury claims, for a total amount not to exceed $750,000.00.PLANNINGg. Coradini Properties, LLC/MCP Beverage, LLC (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for an existing liquor store, change in ownership, located at 800 Mountain Creek Road. (District 1)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksh. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 2 (Final), to 3D Enterprises Contracting Corp., of Lexington, KY, relative to Contract No. W-14-006-201, Moccasin Bend WWTP Secondary Clarifier Upgrades, a Consent Decree Project, for an increased amount of $400,000.00, for a revised contract amount not to exceed $14,927,000.00. (District 1) (Consent Decree)i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. E-16-006-203, Lupton City Mill Sanitary and Storm Drainage Project, to John T. Hall Construction, Inc. of Sparta, TN, in the amount of $598,589.00, with a contingency amount of $60,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $658,589.00. (District 2)j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. R-20-017-201, Summit of Softball Complex Improvements From the Easter Tornado 2020 - Demolition and Removal, to First Place Finish, Inc., of Oak Ridge, TN, in the amount of $29,827.60, plus a contingency amount of $3,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $32,827.60. (District 4)k. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. R-20-017-211, Summit of Softball Complex Improvements From the Easter Tornado 2020 - Field Tarp Replacement, to BSN Sports, LLC, of Dallas, TX, in the amount of $32,620.00. (District 4)l. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. R-20-017-212, Summit of Softball Complex Improvements From the Easter Tornado 2020 - Brick Dust and Infield Material Replacement, to River City Athletic Fields, of Soddy Daisy, TN, in the amount of $44,666.40, with a contingency amount of $4,500.00, for an amount not to exceed $49,166.40. (District 4)m. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. R-20-017-209, Summit of Softball Complex Improvements From the Easter Tornado 2020 - Foul Poles Replacement, to River City Athletic Fields, of Soddy Daisy, TN, in the amount of $54,400.00, with a contingency amount of $5,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $59,400.00. (District 4)n. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. R-20-017-202, Summit of Softball Complex Improvements From the Easter Tornado 2020 - Dugout and Scorestands Replacements, to Robert Roberts LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, in the amount of $228,950.03, with a contingency amount of $30,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $258,950.03. (District 4)o. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30524, for Contract No. E-20-011-401, On-Call Blanket Contracts for Resident Project Representative Services (RPR), so as to correct the contract name of consultant 5) D. Martin & Partners, LLC and Outpost Group, LLC to the contracting name of D. Martin & Partners, LLC.VIII. Purchases.IX. Other Business: (Listed Below:)? MCP Beverage, LLC d/b/a Vintage Wine & Spirits - Certificate of Compliance (District 1)? Appointment of Lance Pruett to the Industrial Development Board (District 9)X. Committee Reports.XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.