Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

VIDEO: Bradley County Mayor Discusses Arrival Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Walker County Arrest Report For Dec. 7-13


Mix 104.1 WCLE’s Steve Hartline interviewed Bradley County Mayor Gary Davis regarding the arrival plan of COVID-19 vaccines in Bradley County. Mayor Davis disclosed that vaccines would ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Dec. 7-13: GROOMS JOHNNY CECIL W/M 57 OFFICER BUCKNER DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE SMITH JOHNATHAN LEE W/M 34 OFFICER HEAD AGG ASSAULT (FVA), ... (click for more)



VIDEO: Bradley County Mayor Discusses Arrival Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Mix 104.1 WCLE’s Steve Hartline interviewed Bradley County Mayor Gary Davis regarding the arrival plan of COVID-19 vaccines in Bradley County. Mayor Davis disclosed that vaccines would arrive on Tuesday and be delivered to frontline workers and local nursing homes. Mayor Davis also commented on the rising COVID-19 case counts in Bradley County and the need to abide by ... (click for more)

Opinion

Tom Weathers Was A True Gentleman Of High Moral Character - And Response

A friend of mine won the state wrestling championship in his weight class in 1966 for Kirkman Technical High School. I never realized that Tom Weathers was one of the wrestling coaches at KTHS until I read his obituary. I can’t count the number of RBHS football games I attended before, during and after the years our daughters were there from the fall of ‘91 through the spring ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Great ‘Life Lesson’

Having spent quite a career as a story-teller in sports, perhaps I am better tuned than most in recognizing the delicious parables and parallels we see on our fields of competition that are, in better truth, some of the most brilliant ‘life lessons’ that unfold before our eyes. I watched a fistful of college football games on Saturday and, by far, the best of the day was a dazzling ... (click for more)

Sports

Vanderbilt Prevails Over Lady Mocs, 80-78

If this was a fishing story, we’d all be talking about the big one that got away. Instead, the subject is a women’s college basketball game on Sunday afternoon at McKenzie Arena and we’re still talking about the big one that got away. Facing SEC foe Vanderbilt, Chattanooga’s Lady Mocs had the upper hand for most of the game and came thisclose to posting an impressive victory, ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Spectacular Interception By Bryce Thompson Helps Shift Momentum For Vols In Win At Vandy

Bryce Thompson got away with a game-changing play on Saturday. In his left hand, Tennessee’s defensive back balanced the football before pulling it into his body for a spectacular interception against Vanderbilt. Moments earlier, the junior cornerback apparently used his right hand to get a fistful of the Vanderbilt receiver’s jersey. But the game officials didn’t see the ... (click for more)


