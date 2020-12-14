 Monday, December 14, 2020 46.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Tennessee's Electors Cast Electoral College Ballots; All 11 Are Cast For President Trump

Monday, December 14, 2020
Tennessee’s presidential electors met at the State Capitol on Monday to cast their ballots for Donald J. Trump for President of the United States. 
“Tennessee’s electors casting ballots in the Electoral College is the last step in our electoral process,” said Secretary Hargett.
“Tennessee had a safe, sensible and responsible election, thanks to the hard work and planning by our Division of Elections, the administrators and staff of our 95 county election commissions and all of the poll officials who stepped up to serve in their communities.”
The Volunteer State has 11 of the total 538 electoral votes that make up the U.S. Electoral College. Each state gets two at-large electors and one elector for each congressional district. Tennessee has nine congressional districts.
By law, Tennessee is a winner-take-all state. In the Nov. 3 general election, Donald J. Trump received 1,852,475 votes and Joseph R. Biden 1,143,711 received votes. Therefore, the presidential electors representing Tennessee were those chosen by the Tennessee Republican Party’s executive committee. 

The electors who cast Tennessee’s U.S. Electoral College ballots were: 
  • Congressional District 1: Paul Chapman
  • Congressional District 2: Cindy Hatcher
  • Congressional District 3: Tina Benkiser
  • Congressional District 4: Dr. John Stanbery 
  • Congressional District 5: Beverly Knight-Hurley
  • Congressional District 6: Mary Ann Parks 
  • Congressional District 7: Jim Looney 
  • Congressional District 8: Kathy Bryson
  • Congressional District 9: Terry Roland 
  • At-Large: Scott Smith 
  • At-Large: Julia Atchley-Pace 
For more information about the 2020 election including official results visit sos.tn.gov. 

December 14, 2020

Georgia Has 13 New Coronavirus Death, 3,302 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 13 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,218. There were 3,302 new cases, as that total reached 479,340 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 37,737, up 100 from Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 2,513 cases, up 14; 34 deaths; 121 ... (click for more)

VIDEO: Bradley County Mayor Discusses Arrival Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Mix 104.1 WCLE’s Steve Hartline interviewed Bradley County Mayor Gary Davis regarding the arrival plan of COVID-19 vaccines in Bradley County. Mayor Davis disclosed that vaccines would arrive on Tuesday and be delivered to frontline workers and local nursing homes. Mayor Davis also commented on the rising COVID-19 case counts in Bradley County and the need to abide by ... (click for more)

Opinion

Tom Weathers Was A True Gentleman Of High Moral Character - And Response (2)

A friend of mine won the state wrestling championship in his weight class in 1966 for Kirkman Technical High School. I never realized that Tom Weathers was one of the wrestling coaches at KTHS until I read his obituary. I can’t count the number of RBHS football games I attended before, during and after the years our daughters were there from the fall of ‘91 through the spring ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Great ‘Life Lesson’

Having spent quite a career as a story-teller in sports, perhaps I am better tuned than most in recognizing the delicious parables and parallels we see on our fields of competition that are, in better truth, some of the most brilliant ‘life lessons’ that unfold before our eyes. I watched a fistful of college football games on Saturday and, by far, the best of the day was a dazzling ... (click for more)

Sports

Vanderbilt Prevails Over Lady Mocs, 80-78

If this was a fishing story, we’d all be talking about the big one that got away. Instead, the subject is a women’s college basketball game on Sunday afternoon at McKenzie Arena and we’re still talking about the big one that got away. Facing SEC foe Vanderbilt, Chattanooga’s Lady Mocs had the upper hand for most of the game and came thisclose to posting an impressive victory, ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Spectacular Interception By Bryce Thompson Helps Shift Momentum For Vols In Win At Vandy

Bryce Thompson got away with a game-changing play on Saturday. In his left hand, Tennessee’s defensive back balanced the football before pulling it into his body for a spectacular interception against Vanderbilt. Moments earlier, the junior cornerback apparently used his right hand to get a fistful of the Vanderbilt receiver’s jersey. But the game officials didn’t see the ... (click for more)


