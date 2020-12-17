AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 12/16/20

Like many Chattanoogans, I have a “go-to” restaurant. With a “go-to” sandwich. Mine was the Flatiron Deli and my sandwich was the Italian Torpedo. A culinary masterpiece. Honestly, I have never practiced law in a location where the Flatiron Deli was not within a 100 yards from my office door. For over 31 years, a month, no, not even a week passed where I did not ... (click for more)

I am as sorry as I can be that the State of Tennessee now ranks No. 2 in the nation as the coronavirus has reached record stages. I am also among those who are praying most fervently for God’s mercy and grace as we fight to endure this epic pandemic. But my prayer is also one that implores the Master to never allow me to fall into the midst of the Legion of the Miserable. The Legion ... (click for more)