AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 12/16/20

December 17, 2020
Police responded to a suspicious man running in the road in the area of 1800 Broad St. Once police located the man at the intersection of 20th and Broad Street, it was determined he had run away
Police responded to a suspicious man running in the road in the area of 1800 Broad St. Once police located the man at the intersection of 20th and Broad Street, it was determined he had run away from Southside Social on Chestnut Street after being pepper sprayed. The man identified himself and denied medical assistance. Police spoke with staff at Southside Social and found that ... (click for more)
Like many Chattanoogans, I have a “go-to” restaurant. With a “go-to” sandwich.
Mine was the Flatiron Deli and my sandwich was the Italian Torpedo. A culinary masterpiece.
Honestly, I have never practiced law in a location where the Flatiron Deli was not within a 100 yards from my office door.
For over 31 years, a month, no, not even a week passed where I did not ... (click for more)
I am as sorry as I can be that the State of Tennessee now ranks No. 2 in the nation as the coronavirus has reached record stages. I am also among those who are praying most fervently for God’s mercy and grace as we fight to endure this epic pandemic. But my prayer is also one that implores the Master to never allow me to fall into the midst of the Legion of the Miserable. The Legion ... (click for more)
Christmas came early for the Mocs in their 69-66 home win over a generous UNC-Asheville squad. Trailing 66-65 with around eight seconds left, Chattanooga’s Jamaal Walker and K.C Hankton (more on him later) trapped the ball-handler in the corner. Instead of calling a timeout or holding the ball, he flung a desperate pass back toward the basket and hoped a teammate would be on the ... (click for more)
Mocs’ head coach Rusty Wright and company concluded their early signing period Wednesday afternoon, filling key spots in their roster. Due to limitations of the Covid-19 pandemic, signing day took on a new look this year.
“Obviously, it was all very different,” said Wright. “We spent a lot more time on the phone…. Facetiming, calling, and texting because we couldn’t see them ... (click for more)