First Lady Maria Lee Tests Positive For COVID-19, Gov. Lee Tests Negative, Quarantining; Will Still Address State On Sunday Night About COVID Crisis

First Lady Maria Lee has tested positive for COVID-19, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said.“Maria began exhibiting mild symptoms of COVID-19 and it was confirmed this afternoon that she has tested positive. I am feeling well with no symptoms and have tested negative for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, I will be quarantining at the Governor’s Residence and still plan to address Tennesseans about the COVID-19 surge on Sunday at 7 p.m. CDT,” Governor Lee said.

Governor Lee’s remarks will be broadcast on Facebook and YouTube.