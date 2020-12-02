 Wednesday, December 2, 2020 50.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Hamilton County COVID Total Goes Higher - To 467, Along With 3 New Deaths; 43 In ICU Is Also Record; Tennessee Has 4,099 New Cases, 50 More Deaths

Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Hamilton County had 467 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The new total is 19,069.

There were three more deaths from the virus in the county since Monday, one male and one two females, two were White and one was Black, all were between the ages of 71-80, bringing the total to 161. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 16,469, which is 86 percent, and there are 2,419 active cases. 

Hamilton County had 147 patients hospitalized from the virus, with an additional 16 suspected cases.
Of those, 86 are county residents. There are 43 people in intensive care, the highest recorded to date. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 384,285 on Wednesday with 4,099 new cases. There have been 50 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 4,688, said state Health Department officials.

The state currently has 2,473 people hospitalized from the virus, 96 more than on Tuesday.

There have been 342,115 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (89 percent).

Testing numbers are above 4.574 million across the state. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  1,211 cases, up 17; 5 deaths

Bradley County: 5,643 cases, up 60; 37 deaths

Grundy County: 803 cases, up 3; 14 deaths

Marion County: 1,166 cases, up 13; 19 deaths

Meigs County: 522 cases, up 6; 12 deaths, down 1

Polk County: 705 cases, up 1; 15 deaths

Rhea County: 1,859 cases, up 14; 33 deaths, down 1

Sequatchie County: 566 cases, up 11; 5 deaths

December 2, 2020

The Catoosa County Board of Elections and Voter Registration has completed the recount of ballots cast in the general election and the results confirm the original count of the Nov. 3 election

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 35 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,830. There were 4,094 new cases as that total reached

Hamilton County Schools is one of only seven school districts in Tennessee selected to pilot a rapid COVID-19 testing program through the Tennessee Department of Health and the Department of



The Catoosa County Board of Elections and Voter Registration has completed the recount of ballots cast in the general election and the results confirm the original count of the Nov. 3 election and the subsequent risk limiting audit in which each of the 32,756 ballots was counted by hand. All three ballot counts were conducted in public view with bi-partisan staff and bi-partisan

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 35 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,830. There were 4,094 new cases as that total reached 428,980 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 35,326, up 263 from Tuesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 2,116 cases, up 32; 29 deaths;

Opinion

Our Elderly In Isolation - And Response

As we attempt to protect our elderly population in this pandemic, this is what I see when I look through the window, I look into the window as she awakens to the sound of business outside the door. I can tell that she is not sure who is outside her door. For that matter not sure of the day or time. Is it Wednesday, or Saturday. They all seem the same, day after day unchanging. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Nick’s ‘Stay-Home’ Saturday

I couldn’t help but wonder, as many thousands did, how Alabama football coach Nick Saban would handle sitting exiled in his house and watching helplessly as his top-ranked Crimson Tide football team tangle with nemesis Auburn in the Iron Bowl. Nick tested positive for COVID-19 and has been quarantined by Alabama doctors. It was unavoidable; forget that the Tide is unbeaten and ranked ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Women Make Changes To Hoops Schedule

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's basketball team has a pair of changes in the upcoming schedule as the season prepares to get underway. The Mocs rescheduled their game against Tennessee Tech for late next week. The game, originally slated for November 29, will now tip at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 11 at the McKenzie Arena. The game time for Chattanooga's ... (click for more)

Hawks Collecting Talent With Spending Binge

(This is part-two of a three-part series about the Atlanta Hawks’ offseason. In today’s article, we will look at how Atlanta’s free agent signings (and sign and trades) will impact the team.) 2020 has been a bizarre year for the NBA and world as a whole, and few things encapsulate the insanity of the new decade like seeing the words “Bigtime spender” next to “Atlanta Hawks.” ... (click for more)


