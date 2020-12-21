Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

 Monday, December 21, 2020 51.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Monday, December 21, 2020
December 21, 2020

Department Of Revenue To Send Postcard Reminders For Vehicle Registration

December 21, 2020

Apartment Building Damaged By Fire Monday Morning In East Ridge

December 21, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Starting in January, the Department of Revenue will send postcards to motor vehicle registrants to remind them of upcoming renewal dates. The postcards will replace traditional letters and ... (click for more)

An apartment building was damaged by fire early Monday morning in East Ridge. At approximately 7:32 a.m., East Ridge Fire, Police, Lifeguard EMS, and Puckett EMS were dispatched to a reported ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Opinion

Reflections Of A School Principal

Serving as a public school principal this year has been intense. The job has always been challenging, but nothing prepared me for the stresses this year would bring. The endless stream of ever-changing information. The fear and uncertainty of so many unknowns. The desire to maintain normalcy in an abnormal year. The early mornings trying to prepare for the onslaught ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Look In Tonight’s Sky

There are some in the world who believe today will be remembered as The Second Coming of Jesus Christ. There are others who have long called 12-21-2020 as “The Great Conjunction,” this because astrologers have known for years that on this very night there will be a rare cosmic event that signals the dawn of the Age of Aquarius. Jupiter and Saturn are the largest planets in the solar ... (click for more)

Sports

14 Treys Help UTC Women To Win Over Georgia Southern

Fourteen three-pointers helped the UTC women to a 96-87 victory over Georgia Southern. The two teams were playing in the Georgia State Holiday Classic in Atlanta. Chattanooga shot over 55 percent from the field. UTC improved to 3-4 with the win, while the Eagles dropped to 3-3 overall. Senior Bria Dial led all scorers with 23 points behind a 7/11 showing from three-point ... (click for more)

Mocs Improve To 8-0 With Win Over UAB

Three teams stood at 7-0 heading into Saturday with two, Chattanooga and UAB, meeting in Bartow Arena. Xavier stayed 7-0, while the Mocs took the top spot at 8-0 with a 69-66 triumph over the Blazers. The eight wins are the most by any DI school in 2020-21. "It just feels great to have a team go out there and execute some stuff, and more importantly, fight," Coach Lamont Paris ... (click for more)


