Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

December 22, 2020

December 22, 2020

December 22, 2020

U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann applauds the House passage of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. “I am proud to have secured critical funding for East Tennessee in my role on the House ... (click for more)

A man, 25, arrived at a local hospital via personal vehicle on Monday at 3:51 p.m. with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. Police learned the victim was shot by another ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Fleischmann Says He Secures "Critical Funding" For East Tennessee

U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann applauds the House passage of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. “I am proud to have secured critical funding for East Tennessee in my role on the House Appropriations Committee," said Rep. Fleischmann. "From the Chickamauga Lock, to the Oak Ridge Reservation, and the Chattanooga Federal courthouse I will never cease fighting for East Tennessee’s ... (click for more)

25-Year-Old Man Shot In A Home On Calhoun Avenue Monday Afternoon

A man, 25, arrived at a local hospital via personal vehicle on Monday at 3:51 p.m. with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. Police learned the victim was shot by another male while at a residence in the 3100 block of Calhoun Avenue. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile ... (click for more)

Reflections Of A School Principal

Serving as a public school principal this year has been intense. The job has always been challenging, but nothing prepared me for the stresses this year would bring. The endless stream of ever-changing information. The fear and uncertainty of so many unknowns. The desire to maintain normalcy in an abnormal year. The early mornings trying to prepare for the onslaught ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Christmas Classic

Over the past 40 years, I have maintained a Christmas tradition of reprinting the most famous story I have ever written, “The Last Day of School.” That story has gone all over the world and I have had great fun with it, but in case you didn’t notice, there was no official last day of school this year, due to the pandemonium of our COVID pandemic. As its substitute, allow me to share ... (click for more)

14 Treys Help UTC Women To Win Over Georgia Southern

Fourteen three-pointers helped the UTC women to a 96-87 victory over Georgia Southern. The two teams were playing in the Georgia State Holiday Classic in Atlanta. Chattanooga shot over 55 percent from the field. UTC improved to 3-4 with the win, while the Eagles dropped to 3-3 overall. Senior Bria Dial led all scorers with 23 points behind a 7/11 showing from three-point ... (click for more)

Mocs Improve To 8-0 With Win Over UAB

Three teams stood at 7-0 heading into Saturday with two, Chattanooga and UAB, meeting in Bartow Arena. Xavier stayed 7-0, while the Mocs took the top spot at 8-0 with a 69-66 triumph over the Blazers. The eight wins are the most by any DI school in 2020-21. "It just feels great to have a team go out there and execute some stuff, and more importantly, fight," Coach Lamont Paris ... (click for more)


